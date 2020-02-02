Some more Star Wars 9 concept art has found its way online. Colin Trevorrow was initially brought on to write and direct what would become Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The director/writer worked on the project for two years before ending his relationship with Disney and Lucasfilm over creative differences. Ultimately, J.J. Abrams was brought back on board to finish the prequel trilogy with co-writer Chris Terrio. However, fans have since wondered what Trevorrow's version of the movie would have been like.

Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars 9 script ended up leaking last month, and some concept art also found its way online. We saw teases of a battle between Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, which would have been an illusion, but pretty neat, nonetheless. Now, we have a fresh look at the movie and what Colin Trevorrow was trying to get across. Leia Organa is pictured, Yoda, Kylo Ren inside a chamber with his helmet descending down on to his head, Rey, Stormtroopers, and more are all featured in the new artwork for the doomed project.

From the looks of things, Colin Trevorrow was going to go in a darker direction than what The Rise of Skywalker ended up as. The Star Wars 9 artwork all has a darker tone to it, which would have been interesting to see. It's easy for fans to look back on the finished product and compare it to what could have been and there's a lot of that since the J.J. Abrams version of events hit theaters. While many fans were very excited and surprised by what the director did, there are just as many who really don't like the way everything turned out.

While the Star Wars 9 concept art is intriguing, there's really no way of knowing if it would have ended up in Colin Trevorrow's final cut. A lot could have changed in the writing and production stage, especially after rewrites and possibly even some reshoots after the studio got ahold of things. Regardless, Trevorrow's story will go down in history for hardcore Star Wars fans who were into what he was cooking up for the franchise.

J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio started from scratch when they came in to do The Rise of Skywalker. They had to go get into what Rian Johnson did with The Last Jedi, but other than that, they were left to tell the story that they wanted, which included the return of Emperor Palpatine, which Trevorrow was not going to do in his story. Though Abrams and Terrio started over, Trevorrow still received writing credit on the final product, which he donated all to charity. You can check out all of the latest Star Wars 9 concept art below, thanks to the Filippo Twitter account.

