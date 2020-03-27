The Rise of Skywalker concept art has officially been teased online. We have an alternate look at Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian, which is quite different from the final design. Additionally, we have a look at the ferocious space wolves that J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio originally wanted to include. As it turns out, there are a few similarities in the concept art to what Colin Trevorrow had planned for his version of the story.

The Art of Star Wars comes to us from Abrams Books and Lucasfilm takes readers behind-the-scenes. Phil Szostak wrote The Rise of Skywalker edition and it is comprised of interviews he conducted with J.J. Abrams, along with the cast and crew. Part of the book goes into the first time Star Wars fans got to see Lando Calrissian on the big screen since 1983. The design is quite different from the Pasaana look we saw in the movie. "I wanted to get that silhouette of an upturned brim of a cowboy hat," visual artist, Glyn Dillon, says in the book. "From a distance, when the hat flaps up, it did kind of look like that Western silhouette."

The Rise of Skywalker concept art also shows an early version of Lando Calrissian's Crawler vehicle, which he uses to house the Resistance when the First Order finds their location on Pasaana. The early look is similar to an old school cassette tape and it doesn't provide as much cover as the version that ended up in the final cut of the movie. The final version seems like the wise choice when compared to this one.

Colin Trevorrow originally wanted to have Star Wars 9 end on Coruscant, but he left the project over creative differences. J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio came on board and wrote a new screenplay from scratch. However, at one time, they were going to end up on Coruscant too. But they were going to add some crazy looking space wolves. This would have been much different than Exegol, that's for sure. The art features Kylo Ren encountering the space wolves while looking for Jedi Temple ruins.

Another picture from The Rise of Skywalker concept art finds Kylo Ren inspecting his Imperial army, looking very much like his grandfather, Darth Vader, while Leia Organa wasn't originally going to be the highly respected leader. As it turns out, one version of the story found that most of the galaxy was not happy to know that Darth Vader was her father. This was way before the sequel trilogy was started and it would have been interesting to see how that would have changed the trilogy. We'd watch Leia have to prove herself. The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which goes on sale on March 31st, which is also the same day the Blu-ray edition comes out. You can check out the images below, thank to Yahoo.