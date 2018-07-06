Mark Hamill has officially kicked off the countdown for Star Wars 9. It's not necessarily the best time to be a fan of the Star Wars franchise in many ways. The Last Jedi has divided the fanbase in a way that has made things downright toxic at times. While the most toxic behavior comes from a relatively small, yet very vocal, sector of the fanbase, it's still cast a shadow over things. Despite that, the final chapter in this new trilogy is coming our way next year and Luke Skywalker himself is counting the days until it arrives.

Taking to Twitter, Mark Hamill shared a screenshot from a website that has a clock counting down the days until Star Wars Episode IX arrives on December 20, 2019. At the time of his posting, or at least at the time when he took the screenshot, there was exactly 532 days, 11 hours, 56 minutes, and 58 seconds. Hamill also decided to put some positivity out there, creating a new hashtag for the upcoming installment of the saga.

"Who's counting? #9WillBeFineAllInGoodTime"

During the production of The Last Jedi, the actor would regularly use the hashtag #WaitForVIII. J.J. Abrams, who helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is back in the director's chair for the upcoming installment, which doesn't yet have an official title. He had the monumental task of reintroducing the franchise to the world again after a 10-year-gap following the prequel trilogy. Once again, he's in an unenviable position as he will try to reunite fans with the movie. Mark Hamill certainly has a positive view of the situation.

Despite the fact that Mark Hamill was vocal about his disagreements with director Rian Johnson on how Luke Skywalker was handled in The Last Jedi, he has praised the movie and the filmmaker since. It's unclear at the present time if he's going to return, most likely as a Force ghost, in Episode IX, but this countdown at the very least signifies he's still going to be a positive ambassador for Star Wars moving forward. What we do know is that casting is underway and that The Americans star Keri Russell has reportedly boarded the movie in a mystery role.

Star Wars 9 is set to begin filming this summer and, as of right now, it's the only officially announced movie Lucasfilm has on their release calendar. They've announced Rian Johnson's trilogy and the series of movies from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, though neither of those has locked down release dates. Projects like the Obi-Wan solo movie and the Boba Fett movie may or may not be on hold as a result of Solo underperforming at the box office. So, with that, the fate of the galaxy rests in the hands of Rey, Poe, Finn and the remnants of the Resistance who are going to conclude this new trilogy next year. You can check out Mark Hamill's tweet for yourself below and, if you want to occasionally check in on the countdown for Star Wars 9, you can do so at HowManyDaysUntilStarWars.com.