We're only one movie into the new Star Wars trilogy, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just around the corner. Before you know it, Star Wars 9 will be here and this new journey will be over. But that doesn't mean characters like Rey can't show up in future movies. However, Daisy Ridley says that she's likely done with the character following the conclusion of Star Wars 9. Say it ain't so, Daisy. Here's what she had to say about it in a recent interview when asked if she wants to play Rey again after Star Wars 9.

"No...For me, I didn't really know what I was signing on to. I hadn't read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, 'Awesome.' Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now."

She reportedly "flatly" said no, meaning that there wasn't a lot of hesitation. It's completely understandable that she'd want to move on with her career and explore different things. Then again, Mark Hamill is coming back to play Luke Skywalker decades later, so never say never. But when pressed about it, given her positive tone towards the Star Wars franchise in general, Daisy Ridley reiterated that she truly feels done with Rey after J.J. Abrams wraps up directing Star Wars: Episode IX.

"No...No, no, no. I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it's three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out."

Star Wars fans may feel a little mixed on The Force Awakens in some ways, but pretty much everyone loves Rey as a character. So it's a little bit of a bummer to think she'll be no more after this trilogy. But we don't know what J.J. Abrams has up his sleeve just yet for Star Wars 9. In the same interview, Abrams was asked if he sees this trilogy as the end to the Skywalker saga and his answer is telling, in terms of his plans and what that could mean for Rey. Here's what he had to say.

"I do see it that way. But the future is in flux."

Rey isn't a Skywalker, at least not as far as we know. Yet. But she's tied to the Skywalker saga at this point. So if Star Wars 9 really does end the Skywalker saga in some way, maybe it would make sense for Daisy Ridley to be done with Star Wars after this new trilogy? In any case, this interview with Rolling Stone indicates she wants to be done either way. As for as that "in flux" future goes? We know that Rian Johnson is working on new Star Wars trilogy that won't tie in with the Skywalker saga. So we've got that to look forward to.