We have another alternative look at Dark Rey from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Artist Adam Brockbank has been sharing several alternative looks that were considered for one of Daisy Ridley's biggest moments in the finale of the Skywalker saga. In this case, Rey is channeling a different figure from the dark side in the form of Palpatine's Royal Guard.

Taking to Instagram, Concept Artist Adam Brockbank revealed a new piece of art that was done early on during pre-production. It sees Rey, looking pale with yellow eyes, much like her grandfather Palpatine. But it's her wardrobe choice here that is particularly interesting, as she is clad in villainous red robes, which are reminiscent of the Royal Guard, aka the Red Guard, that we first saw in Return of the Jedi. It is also cut from the same cloth as the Praetorian Guards, who Rey battled alongside Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi. Brockbank provided the following caption with the image.

"Another Dark Rey from early on in pre-production #starwars #artofriseofskywalker #starwarsconceptart"

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams gave us this Dark Rey moment at a crucial time. Rey had been tasked with retrieving the Sith Wayfinder from the wreckage of the second Death Star. Ultimately, that took her to Palpatine's old throne room. Rey had a Force dream while inside the wreckage and was confronted with an evil version of herself, clocked in a black hood, rocking a double-bladed lightsaber, not unlike Darth Maul's. In the version we got, which was initially teased in a trailer ahead of the movie's release, Rey looked a little more like Palpatine. This version was a major departure.

Another early version of this moment saw Rey looking almost identical to her nefarious grandfather, while yet another version, instead, had her channeling Kylo Ren. This red-robed look, though impressive as a standalone image, seems to be the farthest departure, thematically speaking, from what that scene was trying to accomplish. It makes sense that the filmmakers ultimately decided to go with something that more closely resembled Palpatine, given that the Sith Lord wanted her to take his place. But it is, nonetheless, interesting to get a peek behind the curtain into the development process.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker proved to be divisive, but found success, grossing $1 billion at the global box office. Though, it was recently found to be the least profitable entry in Disney's sequel trilogy. Episode IX served as the last Star Wars movie we will be getting for some time, as the studio intends to take a break until at least December 2022, which is when the next entry in the franchise is currently dated. For now, there is no official word on what that movie will look like, but there are persistent rumors of a story set during the Old Republic. Be sure to check out the art for yourself from Adam Brockbank's Instagram.