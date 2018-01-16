Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 are evergreen legacy characters who don't age. So it's not likely that Lucasfilm will shuffle them off into the dustbin of history. But Star Wars 9 needs to give longtime fans some kind of devastating blow. While the Millennium Falcon has been around at least as long as the prequels, director Kevin Smith believes that destroying the ship is one of the few emotional twists Lucasfilm has left if they really want the next trilogy ending chapter to resonant with those who've been around watching the movies since 1977.

Yes, even hearing the words decimation and Millennium Falcon in the same sentence is enough to give any true Star Wars fan butterflies in the stomach. The new trilogy has already killed off Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. And with Carrie Fisher's death in 2016, Lucasfilm has already promised they won't be resurrecting Leia via motion capture or CGI. So what's left? Lando is a no show, and if he finally arrives, it will feel like an absolute cheat to knock him out as soon as he shows up. Chewbacca and the droids insure that those older audience members will keep coming back for new movies. So, yeah, why not destroy the Falcon. It will make nearly everyone over the age of 40 cry in buckets, and some of the younger fans, perhaps even more so, will also feel the entirety of this devastating emotional blow.

Sure it's just a ship. But it's the iconic bucket of bolts that made the Kessel Run in less the 12 parsecs. Or was that 14, as Rey has been told her whole life? Doesn't matter. This ship is legendary and a staple of Star Wars lore that is beloved by just about anyone with a pulse. Even people who have never seen Star Wars are easily able to identify the ship by name.

Self-defined cry baby Kevin Smith who has shed tears throughout the entirety of the new Star Wars trilogy thus far, spoke out about Star Wars 9 on his recent Fatman on Batman Podcast, where he theorizes this may be one of the few true tricks director J.J. Abrams has left up his sleeve.

"I think it's the Falcon. That would really rip all of our hearts out. And, at the same time, the legacy cast is gone, maybe they don't necessarily, if it's a big enough story beat, I bet you that's what goes."

Now that it's been said out loud and shouted across the Internet, J.J. Abrams might very well decide against doing this just because some fans will be expecting it. And perhaps that was Kevin Smith's plan all along. If he stayed silent, then this had a greater chance of happening.

The Millennial Falcon has played an instrumental part in the saga of Luke Skywalker and his friends. While we're not sure how it will be used in Solo: A Star Wars Story, we've already seen it help rescue a princess, give a last minute asset in destroying the first Death Star, save Luke Skywalker from falling to his ultimate doom in Empire Strikes Back, destroy the second dreaded Death Star looming above Endor in Return of the Jedi, safely get Finn and Rey off Jakku, and now it is carrying the last remaining members of the Resistance and it plays a key factor in establishing a new rebellion. Will Lucasfilm decide to blow up the famed Millennium Falcon? Kevin Smith sure seems to think so. We'll have to wait until 2019 to find out.