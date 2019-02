It's beginning to look like Kylo Ren is going to have a new ship in Star Wars 9. Additionally, there could be a new planet, which was shot on location in Jordan. It is believed that the interior shots of this new mystery planet where filmed at Pinewood Studios. It is also believed that the festival party scene, which has been talked about previously, was filmed in Jordan too. Now that production has stopped, there has been a lot of information finding its way online. With that being said, these are rumors at this time.

According to sources, Kylo Ren has a new ship in Star Wars 9. The ship is described as, "white with red and black details and lots of very cool mechanical looking parts dotted around it." It has also been revealed that Darth Vader's helmet is stored on said ship. There has been further speculation that Kylo Ren's helmet will not be worn by him in the upcoming movie and that it will instead be worn by someone else, who may be out get Ren.

Sources say Luke Skywalker's X-Wing was spotted in Jordan. There are rumors that Rey will have Luke's X-Wing helmet, which would be an interesting juxtaposition to Kylo Ren's Darth Vader helmet. There is also reportedly a small "droid factory" that will be featured in Star Wars 9, which is supposedly "Easter Egg heaven," according to sources. It is believed that we will see droids from all eras of the Star Wars franchise along with a Bad Robot. This sounds pretty interesting and it will be cool to see which of these rumors ends up being true.

There seems to be a lot of talk about Kylo Ren's helmet and the Knights of Ren making an appearance in Star Wars 9. Leaked concept art reveals that Ren's helmet will be reconstructed after he destroyed it in a fit of rage during The Last Jedi. However, we could see someone else wearing it, someone who is out to get Kylo Ren. With heavy rumors of the Knights of Ren returning, many assume that they will not be happy about the death of Supreme Leader Snoke and may turn against Ren. Going back to Jordan, it has been rumored that the Knights of Ren were spotted there.

The official Star Wars 9 title has yet to be released and hardcore fans are trying to figure out what direction J.J. Abrams is going to go. There's a lot of pressure on the director to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga and he seems pretty confident that he has made something that the fans will like. We still have quite a long wait to go, but we should have a title reveal and teaser trailer within the next few months. The Star Wars 9 rumors were first reported by Making Star Wars.