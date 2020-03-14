Disney and Lucasfilm have released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Digital ahead of schedule. With so many projects getting postponed or cancelled, it's nice to see Disney going out of their way to bring some good news into the world. The coronavirus has all of the studios taking extra precaution to make sure it does not spread any further. Now, it is believed more studios will follow Disney's lead and start to release things earlier for the people who decide to stay indoors more instead of going out.

The Rise of Skywalker digital edition is out now with all of the bonus features. While the movie has proven to be divisive amongst Star Wars fans, there is still a lot to unpack as far as the story is concerned and it made over $1 billion at the box office. There are still a lot of fans who want to be able to go through the movie and watch it at their leisure while checking out every frame and watching every bonus feature.

The bonus material included in The Rise of Skywalker digital edition includes "The Skywalker Legacy," which is a feature-length making-of documentary that goes behind the scenes with the cast and crew. Other extras include featurettes about the movie's Pasaana desert scenes, the return of the Ewoks featuring Warwick Davis, and a focus on the droids from the movie. The digital release also includes "The Maestro's Finale," an exclusive feature on John Williams, who has scored every installment in the Skywalker Saga. Williams has confirmed that The Rise of Skywalker will be his final work with the Star Wars franchise.

As most of the entertainment industry starts to slow down, the world will more than likely start to look towards streaming services and other forms of home entertainment. More and more productions are starting to halt and movie release dates are starting to get pushed back. So, it's a wise move for Lucasfilm and Disney to release some of their material earlier than expected to help out some fans who aren't in a position to leave the house at this time, even if The Rise of Skywalker digital release is only a few days ahead of schedule.

The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast are Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Keri Russell. Veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who is back as the iconic Lando Calrissian. You can now head out to your favorite digital retailer and purchase The Rise of Skywalker. The Blu-ray edition of the movie will come out as originally scheduled on March 31st. The 31st also marks the first time that the first eight movies will be released on Blu-ray 4K UHD. You can head over to the official Star Wars website for purchasing information.