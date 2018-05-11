As fans get ready for Solo: A Star Wars Story to hit theaters, Disney and LucasFilm are also getting ready to start production this July on Star Wars 9, which wraps up this new Star Wars trilogy. While director J.J. Abrams prepares for the production, new details have surfaced about why his predecessor, writer-director Colin Trevorrow, was ultimately fired after spending two years developing the project for Disney and LucasFilm. These details have not been confirmed at this time, and it seems unlikely that they will be confirmed anytime soon.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced today that primarily focuses on the behind-the-scenes drama of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the shocking firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, while the project was more than four months deep into principal photography. There are also new details about Colin Trevorrow's firing as well, though, revealing that the filmmaker was essentially fired for turning in a sub-standard script. Trevorrow was writing the script with playwright Jack Thorne, best known for writing the smash hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, who had come aboard at the beginning of August 2017.

The script that Trevorrow and Thorne turned in did not meet with the approval of LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy. This report claims that Trevorrow was reportedly just as unhappy with the script he wrote with Thorne, and Trevorrow then asked for the chance to take another crack at the script, but he was not only refused the chance to do so, but removed from writing and directing the project entirely. Exactly one week after Trevorrow's firing was revealed, LucasFilm announced that Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams will return to direct Star Wars 9, working from a script he is co-writing with Chris Terrio (Argo, Batman v. Superman, Justice League).

This new report does fall in line with previous reports which cite the script as being "unmanageable," even after Trevorrow and his co-writer Derek Connolly went through multiple drafts. That report also claimed that Trevorrow was very difficult to work with, with a source calling the filmmaker "unbearable" after the massive success of Jurassic World, which was only the director's second feature film, following his 2012 indie debut Safety Not Guaranteed. Last month, another report surfaced claiming that Trevorrow was fired because he also wanted Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to survive the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so he could use him in his movie.

At the end of March, Steven Spielberg revealed that Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct Jurassic World 3, the follow-up to this summer's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by Juan Antonio Bayona and written by Colin Trevorrow and his longtime writing partner Derek Connolly. Disney will release Star Wars 9 on December 20, 2019, with a number of spin-offs believed to follow this trilogy. These new details first surfaced from an extensive report by the Wall Street Journal.