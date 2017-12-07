When Star Wars 9 was looking for a director, after Disney and LucasFilm parted ways with Colin Trevorrow after two years of development, many were surprised that J.J. Abrams returned to write and direct Star Wars 9. Two years prior, just days before Colin Trevorrow came aboard, J.J. Abrams said he wasn't going to direct that movie, which at the time was true, but now here were are, and the filmmaker is getting ready to start shooting next summer. When asked what changed his mind, during a recent interview, the filmmaker had this to say, reiterating that he had no desire to come back to the helm of a Star Wars movie.

"I had no intention to return. But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in Seven. I learned so much in that movie and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realize something that we hadn't quite achieved, and part of that was it was simply the beginning of these new characters and their story. The opportunity to sort of take what we had learned, to take the feeling of who these characters are and what they are and give them a final chapter that felt in the spirit of what we begun? It was too delicious of an opportunity to pass up."

Shortly after J.J. Abrams took the helm, Disney pushed the Star Wars 9 release date from May 24 2019, to December 20, 2019, with the director also bringing aboard co-writer Chris Terrio (Justice League, Batman v Superman, Argo), all in the same day. There were some fans who were not so happy with his return, with a petition asking Kathleen Kennedy to fire J.J. Abrams, which has over 5,000 signatures. The news of J.J. Abrams' return had the opposite effect on Daisy Ridley (Rey), who revealed that she started crying when she found out that J.J. Abrams was coming back to the helm.

"Everyone was saying it was going to be Rian and everything, so I was genuinely quite surprised, and was like 'Oh my God!' and I started crying immediately with three people in the office. And they were like, 'What the f--k just happened?' So I emailed J.J. saying, 'Oh my God I am crying.' And he goes, 'Oh my God, me too.' And then we had a conversation a few days later and we stay in touch. But we stayed in touch the whole time anyway."

Back in October, a Reddit user who claimed to have discussed Star Wars 9 with J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, said that Star Wars 9 will unite all three trilogies, although that information was never confirmed. It isn't known how far along on the script J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio are, or if there will be any elements incorporated into their script from the original draft written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. These details came from a Rolling Stone report.