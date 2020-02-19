Elijah Wood has thrown some shade at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Lord of the Rings star is having some trouble with the storytelling decisions that were made in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga. A lot of Star Wars fans came out of the movie with more than a few questions, which have been, for the most part, answered by co-writer Chris Terrio in interviews or in novels, Visual Dictionaries, and comic books. A lot of viewers don't understand why a lot of this information wasn't shown on the big screen.

A Star Wars fan social media account posted a tweet earlier this week explaining how Emperor Palpatine had a massive fleet in The Rise of Skywalker. It's never explicitly stated how the villain was brought back from the dead either, so it makes sense that his fleet remains a mystery too. The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary reveals this information, if you'd like to get some more hidden information or possibly kick a copy down to Elijah Wood. You can read the post below.

"Did you know? The Sith Eternal fleet... was created by Sith cultists on Exegol, who indoctrinated Exegol's population with Sith values and raised and trained their children to become officers, mechanics and soldiers for the Final Order?"

In response to the fan account, Elijah Woods states, "No. How could we have known?" This is a common gripe that a lot of people had with The Rise of Skywalker. Too much of the story is hidden in other mediums, which takes time to track down and read. Most viewers want to head into a movie theater and have the whole story laid out in front of them and generally have all questions answered by the time the credits roll. Not everybody has the time to track down a comic book series, read a novel, and a Visual Dictionary, while looking for every interview J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio gave.

With that being said, there are also Star Wars fans who love to dive deeper into the stories and learn everything there is to know from other places, which allows the big screen to handle most of the heavy lifting. Regardless, J.J. Abrams knew he wasn't going to be able to please all of the fans, so that wasn't even on his radar, though it really seems like The Rise of Skywalker is a direct reaction to the negative backlash that Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi faced.

In order to get the full story behind The Rise of Skywalker, fans like Elijah Wood, are going to have to dig a little deeper and hope that they find the explanation that they needed. Getting a definitive answer on how Palpatine survived and created an army probably would have been some good information to have for all viewers, not just new fans. Wood is a fan of Star Wars and truly didn't know any of the Exegol history, which goes for a lot of other fans. You can check out Elijah Wood's Twitter take on The Rise of Skywalker storytelling below.

no. how could we have known? — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 18, 2020