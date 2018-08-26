J.J. Abrams has already revealed that Star Wars 9 will see the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa. Could Boba Fett and a Clone Army be next? According to a new theory, that could very well be the case. There has been a lot of information surrounding Star Wars 9 on the web lately and even some awesome pictures from the set that tease a new mission with Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca. However, we've yet to see what's going on within the ranks of the First Order since production began.

During a scene in The Force Awakens, Kylo Ren has a conversation with General Hux about the Stormtroopers who are going to find BB-8 and the map to Luke Skywalker. Kylo questions Hux's Stormtroopers and says (referring to Finn), "They're obviously skilled at committing high treason, perhaps Leader Snoke should consider using a Clone Army." Hux went on to defend his troopers who have been "exceptionally trained, programmed from birth." This could be the first hint that J.J. Abrams is considering giving Kylo Ren a new Clone Army for Star Wars 9.

This leads to questioning of how a new Clone Army would be created. Clones were far superior to the current trained and programmed version of Stormtroopers, but were phased out after the death of Jango Fett, who was the clone template and trainer. The Clones that were made after Jango Fett's death were deemed inferior due to the lack of training from Fett and his genetic material. The new Star Wars 9 theory suggests that Boba Fett could make his return and be used as the new template for the Clone Army. Just how that would happen is currently unclear.

Now that Supreme Leader Snoke is out of the equation, Kylo Ren will more than likely go out of his way to make some pretty big changes, and bringing back a Clone Army seems perfect, especially since it would be an insult to General Hux at the same time. Since we're looking at a reported time jump for Star Wars 9, this could give Kylo the time he needs to generate a Clone Army while the Resistance travels from planet to planet in the Outer Rim to gain new allies.

While Boba Fett returning for Star Wars 9 sounds exciting, it's highly unlikely that it will occur. But, J.J. Abrams could have a pretty intricate way of explaining how Fett escaped the Sarlacc pit after the events of Return of the Jedi. It's entirely possible that the rumors of Rotta the Hutt making an appearance in the final movie of the trilogy could have something to do with the return of Boba Fett, or possibly even his DNA to set up a new Clone Army for Kylo Ren. That now leads to questions about who will train this new elite army. Will Captain Phasma make a return to train the Clone Army? This Star Wars 9 fan theory originated from Reddit.