Imagine being handed to the keys to the Star Wars kingdom only to have them ripped away a few short months later. That's been happening a lot over the past couple of years. And when it happened to Colin Trevorrow, he was beyond disappointed about getting fired from Star Wars 9. But now, in a new interview, the filmmaker reveals that there was a silver lining to this cloud. And that's the fact that he got to share his story ideas with Star Wars creator George Lucas and Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

Colin Trevorrow has been quick to jump back on his feet after getting his Star Wars pink slip. He's producing and helped write this summer's anticipated sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And after directing the first Jurassic World, he'll be back behind the camera for Jurassic World 3. But losing out on Star Wars 9 came as a huge blow. He was later replaced by director J.J. Abrams, the man responsible for reigniting the Star Wars franchise with The Force Awakens.

Star Wars 9 will wrap up The Force Awakens trilogy, and bring Rey and Kylo Ren's converging story to its ultimate climax. Colin Trevorrow had actually written the script for Star Wars 9, and that was part of the problem. Kathleen Kennedy and the rest of Lucasfilm just didn't like the way Trevorrow was bringing this story to an end.

Colin Trevorrow is speaking up for the first time about losing out on Star Wars 9. And about having worked on the project for months. He apparently still has some hurt feelings, and a lot of unpleasant memories about the entire experience. But he wants to keep those feelings at bay for the most part. Because he doesn't want to taint the franchise for fans. He explains.

"I don't want to talk too much about it because I don't want to affect the way that fans get to see these films. When we were kids, these movies came to us from far away. They were a gift. And the more we talk about how they're made, the more it reveals that they're just movies. But they're not just movies, they're more than that."

Colin Trevorrow went onto express perhaps the only good thing to come out of the experience for the director. And that was sharing his ideas with the man who started it all, George Lucas. And the master Jedi himself, Mark Hamill. Trevorrow goes onto say this.

"I got the opportunity to tell a story that is a celebration of everything I believe in, I got to tell it to George Lucas and I got to tell it to Luke Skywalker, and those are experiences I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Colin Trevorrow wrote his version of Star Wars 9 alongside Jurassic World scribe Derek Connolly. But J.J. Abrams has completely trashed that script, starting over entirely from scratch. None of Trevorrow's ideas will make it to the big screen when Star Wars 9 debuts in December 2019. Past rumors claimed that Trevorrow fought for Luke Skywalker to stay alive at the end of The Last Jedi, and that's one of the reasons he was axed. Trevorrow has officially left this galaxy far behind, though, and he's much more interested in giving fans the ultimate dinosaur nightmare with his next two Jurassic World movies. So perhaps it all worked out for the best.