Rian Johnson doesn't care if Star Wars 9 retcons The Last Jedi. The actor was recently interviewed at CinemaCon where he debuted the first footage from his upcoming movie Knives Out. The footage wowed the audience and now the general public are interested in seeing what Johnson was able to do with the A-list cast he assembled. With that being said, things quickly went into the world of Star Wars talk, which is inevitable since Johnson directed that last installment and has his own trilogy on the way.

The Last Jedi is still a touchy subject for some hardcore fans of the franchise. There have been talks and rumors that J.J. Abrams may make some changes to the story Rian Johnson brought to life in the last movie, but if that does happen, the director really doesn't care. When asked directly if he would mind if Abrams retconned the lineage of Rey's parents, Johnson was all for it. He had this to say.

"Like I said, man. I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn't expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that's why I go to the movies, you know?"

Rian Johnson also admitted he and J.J. Abrams have only had minimal conversations about Star Wars 9. Abrams directed The Force Awakens, so he knows what he needs to do to finish the Skywalker saga, but will he go in and have to make some changes to Johnson's work on The Last Jedi? Abrams has previously said he didn't care about the backlash against the movie, so he might just have his own agenda and leave The Last Jedi story as it is.

In other Star Wars news, Rian Johnson also revealed he will begin working on his trilogy after Knives Out hits theaters late this year, which means he'll more than likely start early next year. With Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff rumored to be tackling the Old Republic for their trilogy, it will be very interesting to see where Johnson has decided to go. As for when Weiss and Benioff will begin, that is a mystery, but they admit they are ready for the inevitable backlash from Star Wars fans and are ready to be "hated."

Star Wars 9 is a big mystery right now, but we're hoping next weekend's Star Wars Celebration will help shed some light on the highly anticipated sequel. The first teaser footage, along with the title, are heavily rumored to drop at the celebration, which would be huge since there has not been a ton of information about the movie officially released. While we wait, you can check out the interview with Rian Johnson below, thanks to the MTV News Twitter account.

.@rianjohnson is just as excited for J.J. Abram’s #StarWars Episode IX as we are, and he tells us at #CinemaCon he hopes that the directors keep taking the universe to new heights: “I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do” pic.twitter.com/D7Jh5SqgeT — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 5, 2019