Walt Disney screened the first footage from Star Wars 9 at their annual shareholders meeting this morning. The footage was reportedly mostly behind-the-scenes, but there were a few teases, one of which being the return of Darth Vader's iconic helmet, which was last seen in The Force Awakens. This falls in line with previous rumors that have teased the return of Darth Vader imagery. Other rumors suggest that Kylo Ren's mask will be back in a repaired form, though it is unclear who will be wearing it this time around.

The Darth Vader helmet is exciting news and is sure to get some hardcore Star Wars fans excited for what J.J. Abrams is currently cooking up. It appears that Kylo Ren is in a white room gazing upon the helmet once more, possibly looking for guidance in the new footage. Additional footage from Star Wars 9 shown to Disney shareholders was a shot of Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewie in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, along with a shot of the Wookiee's famous bowcaster. A giant explosion was also shown, which knocked out a bunch of Stormtroopers.

Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian was reportedly shown and another shot of Rey walking around a marketplace area with a bunch of aliens. As long as we don't have another casino scene from The Last Jedi, we should be okay in Star Wars 9 with Rey being surrounded by a bunch of different alien characters, so don't get too scared just yet. Since the majority of the footage shown to the shareholders was reportedly behind-the-scenes, it leads one to believe that J.J. Abrams is still hard at work on crafting a trailer.

Star Wars fans have been waiting for a title reveal for what seems like forever. However, J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm know what they're doing and are more than likely going out of their way to make sure that the last installment in the Skywalker saga is as special as it can be, even down to the marketing of the movie. Star Wars 9 has a lot of pressure built into it and this will probably be the last time that we see these new trilogy characters on the big screen for a long time.

While all of the Star Wars 9 footage that was shown to Disney shareholders is well and good, it's the Darth Vader helmet that is sure to get some theories going. Just what exactly is Kylo Ren going to be up to this time around? Some time has passed since he last had to fight the Resistance, so we could be about to see a very different version of the villain than we have seen on the previous two installments. However, we still have a pretty long time to wait before we see any of that. The description of the Star Wars 9 footage was first reported by Comic Book.