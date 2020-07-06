Someone has decided to edit a bunch of Force ghosts into the climax of The Rise of Skywalker. There are many things fans liked and didn't like about the movie and those opinions have been shared abundantly over the last six months or so. One common complaint is that people would have liked to actually see the Jedi of the past appear to help Rey, not just hear their voices. Now, a YouTuber who goes by the name jon h has shown us what that might have looked like.

The video starts following Rey's moment communicating with all of the Jedi in the past as we saw in the movie. In that scene, we heard disembodied voices from Jedi spanning the entirety of the franchise. Once Rey pops up with her lightsaber in hand, an army of Force ghosts can be seen behind her. Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker, all by her side to help her take down Palpatine. After Rey says, "And I am all the Jedi," The Force ghosts raise a hand in solidarity, seemingly using the Force from beyond, giving the power needed to take down the once-mighty Emperor.

Interestingly, jon h shared two different versions of the video within days of one another. Though the differences are reasonably subtle and the same idea gets across. In the more recent of the two, jon h posted the video with the following caption.

"You may have seen my first re-edit of Rey and the Force Ghosts vs Palpatine uploaded by my friend...This is the new 2.0 version!! Hope you like it!!! I did this edit with the idea of expressing my vision of how I wish the end was. stay tuned!! I will soon upload the making of the video!!"

Had director J.J. Abrams added something like this in the movie, would it have made Episode IX any better? That is up for the individual fan to decide. What is certain is that, much like The Last Jedi before it, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker proved to be divisive. Albeit with slightly different sections of the fanbase. In any event, it concluded the Skywalker saga and the franchise will be heading in a different direction.

In the immediate future, that means more live-action shows on Disney+, starting with The Mandalorian season 2 later this year. We also know that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) was recently tasked with co-writing and directing a new Star Wars movie. The next entry in the series on the big screen isn't scheduled to arrive until December 2022 and remains mysterious. Though we did recently hear those wild rumors regarding a major reset to the established canon. But we still have a couple of years to figure out precisely what Lucasfilm plans to do. Be sure to check out the edit for yourself from jon h's YouTube channel.