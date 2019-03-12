Straight from Oscar Isaac, Poe Dameron himself, Star Wars 9 will be the definitive end of the Skywalker saga. George Lucas started this franchise with what would eventually go on to become known as A New Hope in 1977 more than 40 years ago. Now, after a prequel trilogy that nearly ended the franchise and several entries in the Disney era, this final chapter is coming our way which will conclude the main story being told in a galaxy far, far away. Not to say that there won't be more stories to tell, but the Skywalker story is coming to a close.

This much was previously said in a release from Lucasfilm regarding Episode IX, billing it as the "final chapter" in the Skywalker saga. Now, Oscar Isaac, who is currently making the press rounds to promote his new Netflix movie Triple Frontier, has echoed that sentiment. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga. Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What J.J. has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is gonna be incredibly fulfilling. It's also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters."

For now, we're hanging onto every little bit of information we can get our hands on. Lucasfilm hasn't even released the movie's title yet, so even vague comments like this are gold for Star Wars fans. What this does signify is that Kylo Ren's story will have some sort of definitive conclusion, given that, as far as we know, he's the last Skywalker in the galaxy.

Yes, Princess Leia is still alive in the movie continuity. However, Carrie Fisher tragically passed away ahead of the release of The Last Jedi. So we can only assume her story will be buttoned up as well. Oscar Isaac also talked a bit about Fisher's presence in the upcoming sequel, which will bring Leia back via unused footage from the previous two entries in the trilogy.

"We've thought about her so much. Her spirit is there [in the film]. Billie Lourd, her daughter, came and played a part, a part that she played in the last film as well, last couple of films. Her spirit was definitely there with us and we're missing her."

This will have to do until J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm decided to pull back the cloak and tell us (or show us) something substantial as it relates to the movie. Luckily, Star Wars Celebration is taking place in Chicago next month and we're sure to get the first trailer at that time and probably quite a bit of information from the panel, in addition to a bunch of other news for the shows, comics, games and novels. Star Wars Episode IX is set to hit theaters on December 20. This news was first reported by Today.