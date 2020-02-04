George Lucas appeared to be keeping his distance from The Rise of Skywalker, and the man didn't even bother showing up for the premiere. It was believed he wanted nothing to do with this saga ending sequel for the franchise he created. But now it has been discovered that George Lucas actually had a secret cameo in Star Wars 9. Though, don't go hunting around for him in the background just yet.

The Rise of Skywalker has a ton of cameos, some of which are easier to spot than others. Lin-Manuel Miranda, for instance, stands out like a sore thumb, but Kevin Smith is a little harder to lock down amongst the wreckage and chaos contained within. As for Georges Lucas and his secret Star Wars 9 cameo? You'll have to open up your ears and listen hard.

What is now being referred to as the George Lucas scream is utilized in The Rise of Skywalker, though it has been used in previous Lucasfilm movies before. We'll have to go back through the archives and check when and where. Apparently, two years ago, sound designer Mathew Wood addressed the fact that the franchise had abandoned the iconic Wilhelm scream, which had been used in previous movies beginning all the way back with A New Hope in 1977. Now the sound team has found a new scream to utilize moving forward. That of creator George Lucas.

Myth has it that George Lucas' scream was actually first used in Rogue One, though at the time Wood would not identify the man behind the scream, nor where it was used in the movie. Matthew Wood and David Acord did recently open up about the screams used in The Rise of Skywalker. And they have somewhat confirmed that the new scream replacing the Wilhelm scream is none other than George Lucas himself, though they still refuse to come right out and say it.

George Lucas didn't record the scream for Rogue One or The Rise of Skywalker. As the story goes, the recorded scream is from 1973, when George Lucas was shooting American Graffiti. It is rumored that George Lucas' scream has been used in non-Star Wars related movies in the past. But no one will divulge which ones. The scream is now being referred to as a Star Wars calling card. Wood did give the scream its own name dating back to February 2018. Wood claims the scream is officially named The George.

Matthew Wood and David Acord won't 100% confirm that the scream belongs to George Lucas, and they are still refusing to admit that it's actually him. But all evidence points to George's scream being in the movie somewhere. And it could become more popular than the Wilhelm in the future. We'll have to wait until Lucasfilm confirms it outright. But perhaps we should be looking for 'The George' when The Mandalorian Season 2 kicks off this fall. Otherwise we'll have to wait until at least 2022, the reported date of the next new Star Wars movie which is rumored to kick off a whole new trilogy having nothing to do with Luke Skywalker. This news originated at Good Morning America.