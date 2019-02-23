J.J. Abrams has reiterated a previous statement that The Last Jedi backlash did not affect the making of Star Wars 9. The director had previously made that claim back in February 2018, but believed that it was too early to have an "Episode IX conversation" at the time. Abrams talked about his view of the latest trilogy and how everything works together. He had this to say.

"I think that every movie is its own movie, and obviously this is a trilogy. We brought to that movie all the passion and hard work that we would have no matter what. So I think, you know, I think the story speaks for itself. I truly can't wait for you to see it."

Obviously, J.J. Abrams wasn't able to reveal anything specific about Star Wars 9, including when the title will be released, but he did talk about how much fun he and the crew had working with Billy Dee Williams. Williams is back for the final installment in the trilogy as Lando Calrissian and a lot of Star Wars fans are very excited to see him back with the franchise. As it turns out, fans aren't the only ones who were excited. Abrams explains.

"I gotta tell you, I had such unbelievable respect for him. He was wonderful... He just had this aura around him. He's really an incredible man and an incredible actor."

J.J. Abrams has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to release a movie that appeases Star Wars fans and even outsiders to the franchise, which we all know is nearly impossible, especially in today's climate. However, the director is confident in Star Wars 9 and he reiterated that he can't wait for everybody to see it. When asked for a word to describe the upcoming movie, Abrams stalled for a moment before finally revealing the word that he hopes fans say after they watch it for the first time. He had this to say.

"There are a lot of words that we all hope that you feel... and obviously the biggest, most important one I think is satisfied."

Star Wars 9 just recently wrapped production and fans are hoping that a title reveal and teaser trailer drop are on their way sooner, rather than later. J.J. Abrams could not give out any information about those topics and chose to say that he can't wait for everybody to see the movie when it hits theaters. With that being said, it looks like we will receive the teaser at this year's Star Wars Celebration in April with a possible title reveal on Star Wars Day (May Fourth).

Star Wars 9 is being set up as the final movie in the Skywalker saga, which is a pretty big deal. The franchise is about to get a pretty big shakeup with a few new trilogies on the way that will push boundaries and challenge expectations of what it means to be a Star Wars fan, so it is a very interesting time. Regardless, J.J. Abrams is confident that we'll all be "satisfied" with Star Wars 9. The interview with Abrams was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight.