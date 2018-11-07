Will Finn pick up a lightsaber again in Star Wars 9? It looks like that may be the case, if some recent social media activity from John Boyega is to be believed. Director J.J. Abrams is deep into production on the final chapter of the latest trilogy in the Skywalker saga. Does that mean it's the end of Star Wars? No. But perhaps just the end of the Skywalkers on the big screen. While most of what we're set to see next year remains a mystery, Boyega may have clued us into one tiny, interesting detail.

A fan on Twitter recently expressed his desire to see Finn (the used-to-be Stormtrooper formerly known as FN-2187) shine in Star Wars 9. The fan also expressed a desire to see the character wield a lightsaber once again, just as he did in The Force Awakens. Actor John Boyega actually responded to the fan and, while he obviously can't give anything away at this point, did offer some encouraging words. Here's what Boyega had to say.

"We've got you in this one bro! Trust me!"

At face value, that just means that Finn will get a chance to shine or, as the fan put it, be a "badass" in the upcoming adventure in a galaxy far, far away. But the fan did specifically mention Finn using a lightsaber and John Boyega didn't refute that. Granted, Boyega probably didn't dissect his response to the nth degree, but it at the very least comes off as an "I can neither confirm nor deny" response, but with a smile, indicating good things.

In The Force Awakens, Finn was somewhat reluctant to use what used to be Luke's lightsaber at the battle outside of Maz's palace. But he handled it reasonably well and, later on in the movie, even managed to hold off (a badly wounded) Kylo Ren for a bit before Rey was able to get herself together and finish the job. Finn is no Jedi, though, if he spent some time working on those skills, he might not be a bad substitute for one in a situation that called for it. We're expecting a bit of a time jump between The Last Jedi and Star Wars 9. Perhaps Finn has spent some of that time brushing up on his skills alongside Rey?

This may not be much, but at this point fans will take anything they can get. Lucasfilm isn't ready to reveal anything about the movie and, in all likelihood, we're going to have to wait for any significant reveals until Star Wars Celebration in April 2019. At most, we may get a title reveal before then. Star Wars Episode IX is set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019. Be sure to check out John Boyega's Twitter response below.