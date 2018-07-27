Along with the news that Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Billy Dee Williams are all returning for Star Wars 9, it has also been revealed that legendary composer John Williams will be returning with them to score the film. Williams has been with the Star Wars franchise from the beginning, earning an Academy Award for his work on 1977's A New Hope. Williams has been with the franchise ever since, even taking some time out of his busy schedule to help out with the main theme for the recently released Solo: A Star Wars Story.

John Williams spoke about a possible return for Star Wars 9 earlier this year, but was unsure if he would be taking on the project officially at the time. However, Lucasfilm has officially announced that the Williams will indeed be back. When asked about Star Wars 9 back in March of this year, Williams noted that the last film in the new trilogy would be a good place for him to stop, noting, "It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me."

Nine Star Wars movies, plus the theme for Solo is an amazing task, especially considering that the franchise has been around for over 40 years now. If that wasn't enough, Williams has also made some of the most recognizable movie themes of all time. The Indiana Jones franchise, E.T., Jaws, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind are just a brief sample of his lengthy career, which started back in 1957. Williams is currently 86-years old and has way too many accolades to list, so it's safe to assume that he only picks projects that he gets excited about at this point.

The Last Jedi was an incredibly divisive film, to say the least, but John Williams' score has been praised ever since it was released. The darker tones of the movie were really complimented by the brooding score and atmospherics that Williams was able to construct around what Rian Johnson had created. There's even a special feature on the Blu-ray edition of the movie that allows Star Wars fans to watch the movie with only Williams' score to accompany it and it's an excellent experience.

Today has been a big day for Star Wars fans who felt a little left out during last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. While the news of the Clone Wars returning is still huge, it can't compete with Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and John Williams all returning for Star Wars 9 for what will more than likely be the last time for all four of them. J.J. Abrams has a monumental task ahead of himself right now, but thankfully he knows that he'll have one the best composers in the history of film to accompany the last installment in this new Star Wars trilogy. Head over to StarWars.com for more information.