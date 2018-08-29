A current fan theory suggests that J.J. Abrams will bring back the Knights of Ren in Star Wars 9. The mysterious warriors were first shown on the big screen in Abrams' The Force Awakens and then were completely left out of The Last Jedi because Rian Johnson felt that there was already too much going on in the densely packed storyline. That hasn't stopped Star Wars fans from thinking about the Knights of Ren and there possible appearance in the last installment of the new trilogy.

The latest theory about the Knights of Ren and Star Wars 9 sees the group separated from Kylo Ren, which could be for a few reasons. The first idea suggests that they are angry with Kylo for killing Snoke, which puts him in their crosshairs. It would seem that the Knights of Ren would be pretty mad that Kylo betrayed and murdered Snoke, but would they go after him for doing so? In the second part of the theory, the Knights of Ren have gone further to the Dark Side since parting ways with Kylo Ren.

If the Knights of Ren have gone further down to the Dark Side, the theory suggests that they could go on to become the Gray Jedi, who often blur the line between the Dark and Light side of the Force. The theory goes on to state they will offer Rey an opportunity to join them while Kylo Ren and General Hux take down the First Order through their constant battle for control. The introduction of the Gray Jedi would be a pretty epic piece of Star Wars 9, so let's hope that J.J. Abrams is taking that path.

The Knights of Ren were heavily rumored to be in The Last Jedi and now they are being rumored to be in Star Wars 9. There have been unconfirmed reports that a scene involving Kylo Ren and the warriors will take place at Cardington Sheds in early October. It's also believed that Adam Driver will be joined by a group of young male actors who have been recently training with a variety of different weapons, leading many to believe that they will be the Knights of Ren.

As with anything Star Wars-related, everything is being kept secret while filming is underway. If the Knights of Ren are in Star Wars 9, hardcore fans will be pretty excited. Leaving them out of The Last Jedi was one of the many reasons that certain factions of Lucasfilm devotees were disappointed in the film. The Knights of Ren could return and they might shed some more light on the start of the First Order and its rise to power under the direction of Supreme Leader Snoke. For now, this is just a fan theory since nothing has been officially confirmed at this time. The latest Star Wars 9 theory comes from Reddit.