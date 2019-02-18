New details about the Knights of Ren and their involvement in Star Wars 9 has been revealed. It has not been officially confirmed that the infamous Knights will return for the final movie in the Skywalker saga, but it has been heavily rumored over the last several months. Now, sources are claiming some of the previous intel we received was actually false, though it maintains the Knights of Ren will still be in the movie when it hits theaters later this year.

A few weeks ago, a rumor started to spread that the Knights of Ren were going to all be female in Star Wars 9. Some theories even pointed out that they may be tied to Rey. However, that information more than likely stemmed from the fact that the production used female stunt doubles for the Knights, allegedly. Sources believe this is where the female rumor stemmed from, which makes a lot of sense.

It has also been rumored that Matt Smith, who was recently announced as a Star Wars 9 cast member, is playing one of the Knights. According to sources close to Lucasfilm, the Knights of Ren will not be the main threat of the movie, which has been rumored. Instead, it is believed that someone, or something else, from the Beyond will be the main threat. It is not believed that the Knights of Ren are from the Beyond at this point in time. Like anything coming from anonymous sources, we'll throw this in the rumor pile with the rest.

Star Wars 9 just wrapped production and J.J. Abrams shared a photo of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) in an embrace. Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans spotted that Ridley's hairstyle is similar to what she wore in 2015's The Force Awakens, leading to speculation that the older hairstyle was brought back to film scenes with the late Carrie Fisher. Fisher sadly passed away in December of 2016 and Lucasfilm is utilizing never-before-seen footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to insert her into the upcoming sequel. It is possible that Ridley is in some of this unused footage, which is why they brought the older hairstyle back for continuity.

The Star Wars 9 title has yet to be revealed and fans are starting to get more than a little impatient. A new report suggest that the title, and possibly a teaser, will drop on May 4th, aka Star Wars Day. This is pretty far out, which may be a pretty big disappointment for everybody who assumed at the very latest, the title would be revealed during Star Wars Celebration in April. Whatever the case may be, it looks like we're going to have to be pretty patient while we wait for official updates. The latest Star Wars 9 news comes to us courtesy of Making Star Wars.