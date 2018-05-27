The older Lando Calrissian could be making a return to the big screen for Star Wars 9. 81-year old actor Billy Dee Williams is rumored to be preparing to reprise his role as the ever charming Calrissian after it was revealed that he has been training 3 days a week. Lando has been in the news quite a bit lately due to the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story and Donald Glover's portrayal of the younger version of the character.

MegaCon Orlando took to social media to reveal that Billy Dee Williams is on a completely new diet for his return as Lando Calrissian. While this news on its own doesn't really seem like much, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill did the same thing when preparing for 2015's The Force Awakens and again for The Last Jedi. Williams could be just making lifestyle choices, but the timing is a little close to the production start of Star Wars 9, which is reportedly going to start in July.

The Resistance needs time to rebuild and will be seeking allies when Star Wars 9 hits theaters. It's possible that Leia has the Resistance set up in the Outer Rim, which just so happens to be where Lando Calrissian's Cloud City is in Bespin. It's not really that far-fetched, especially since the Resistance will need all of the help that it can get at this point. We could very well see a Chewbacca and Lando reunion, which would be pretty awesome and something that hardcore fans would appreciate. This is all speculation at this point in time, but the timing makes things all the more interesting.

Billy Dee Williams was last seen as Lando Calrissian in Return of the Jedi, but has played the character in animated TV shows as well as video games in the time since. Williams has voiced Lando on Robot Chicken numerous times over the years and has also lent his voice talents to the Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles movies and Star Wars Rebels. Williams even voiced the character in the Star Wars: Battlefront II video game, which was very exciting for hardcore Star Wars fans and a true surprise for the controversial game.

Billy Dee Williams has been around the Lando Calrissian character for a very long time and one can easily see him fitting into Star Wars 9. Additionally, he's one of the only holdouts from the original trilogy who was a major player in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Though, we're not sure how the older Lando's pansexuality will come into play. Seeing the return of Billy Dee Williams to finish off the new trilogy makes a lot of sense, so let's hope that Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams make it happen. Williams getting into the same training regimen and diet change as Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill certainly seems a little peculiar, so seeing Star Wars 9 with Lando might be closer to happening now than ever. You can check out the tweet that revealed Billy Dee Williams' new lifestyle change below, courtesy of the MegaCon Orlando Twitter account.

Fun Billy Dee Williams fact: Billy just had his 81st birthday. He’s training 3 times a week with a trainer and has a whole new diet. — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) May 25, 2018