Last month, it was reported that Billy Dee Williams was training three days a week and that he had completely changed his diet. Many believed that he was preparing to join the cast of Star Wars 9 as Lando Calrissian because both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher went through similar changes before starting work on The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. And now, a new report states that Williams will indeed be included in the cast of Star Wars 9 with an official announcement coming soon.

The new report comes from Fantha Tracks, who has had a pretty good track record lately, and claims to have sources that indicate Billy Dee Williams is confirmed to return for Star Wars 9. Additionally, they also expect the casting announcement for the third and final film in the new trilogy to be made shortly. Filming is going to start next month in London, and director J.J. Abrams is will be a guest on The Late Late Show this coming Tuesday, June 19th, which will be filming in London all week.

Since J.J. Abrams is already in London, he's more than likely in the pre-production phase of Star Wars 9, and many are speculating that he'll have some Star Wars news. Billy Dee Williams reprising his Lando Calrissian role is pretty huge news and fans are hoping that Abrams will take the time to announce that Lando will officially be on board for Star Wars 9. There is a small chance that the director could be making that announcement, and the good news is that we don't have to wait very long to find out.

There have been some other subtle hints that Lando will be back for Star Wars 9 as well. In The Last Jedi, it is revealed that the Resistance has allies in the Outer Rim, which is where Lando's Cloud City is on Bespin. The Resistance needs time to rebuild and the help of Land Calrissian would be more than helpful. As to how this will happen is obviously a mystery, but there are at least signs reporting that Billy Dee Williams is getting ready to come back to the big screen as Lando Calrissian.

Lando Calrissian has been in the news a lot lately after Donald Glover portrayed the younger version of the character in the recently released Solo: A Star Wars Story. While the movie didn't do as well as Lucasfilm and Disney had hoped, there are still talks of Glover taking on the role again in a standalone movie, but nothing has been announced at this point in time. It is rumored that Lucasfilm currently has 9 different Star Wars films in various stages of development, and a Lando movie could be included within that 9. Also officially included in that original 9 movies is Star Wars 9, which will hopefully feature the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. You can read the new report over at Fantha Tracks.