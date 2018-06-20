It has been heavily rumored that Billy Dee Williams will be back to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars 9. The first tip came last month when it was revealed that Williams changed up his diet and started meeting with a trainer three times a week, which is the same training regimen that Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill underwent to prepare for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. And then, earlier this week, another report surfaced that claims Billy Dee Williams is confirmed to appear in Star Wars 9, and now his son, Corey Dee Williams, has broken his silence on the matter.

There's a lot of speculation about the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando for Star Wars 9, and many hardcore fans are having a hard time believing that he'll be back in the J.J. Abrams-directed film. Corey Dee Williams has been caught in the crossfire, with a bunch of Star Wars fans starting to hit him up on social media for intel about the upcoming film. However, the younger Williams can "neither deny nor confirm anything." He went on to say.

"Do Not ask me about Lando rumors... I can neither deny nor confirm anything. I am clueless, so speculate as you will. LOL!"

Star Wars fans immediately jumped on the post and it appears that many now believe that Billy Dee Williams will be back. Corey Dee Williams seems to be having a lot of fun with fans and their quest for more Lando intel, and while he doesn't say much, it sure seems like he knows a lot more than he's willing to admit. The latest rumors state that the Lando announcement is imminent and could come very soon.

Billy Dee Williams has not portrayed Lando Calrissian on the big screen since 1983's Return of the Jedi and some fans were upset that he did not make an appearance in The Last Jedi. The 81-year old actor has voiced Lando on Robot Chicken a number of times over the years and has also lent his voice talents to the Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles movies as well as Star Wars Rebels. In addition, Williams voiced the character in the Star Wars: Battlefront II video game just recently.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm, it appears that Billy Dee Williams is preparing to join the cast of Star Wars 9, which begins filming in a few weeks over at Pinewood Studios in England. So, we should find out really soon if Lando Calrissian is going to team up with Chewie again to pilot his old Millennium Falcon and help out the Resistance in their time of need. In the meantime, you can check out the tweet from Billy Dee Williams' son in reference to the great Lando debate, below, thanks to Corey Dee Williams' Twitter account.