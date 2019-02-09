It looks like Billy Dee Williams's Lando Calrissian character won't have a whole lot to do in Star Wars 9. Fans of the franchise were ecstatic to learn that Williams was back on board after sitting The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi out. At 81-years old, the actor started to train in order to physically prepare for the role, providing fans with a sneak peek of what's to come. However, other than the announcement that he's officially in the sequel, we haven't heard about what Lando will be doing.

According to sources close to Star Wars 9, Lando Calrissian will not have a big role. Billy Dee Williams reportedly plays a "Maz Kanata type of character that points the way on the heroes path to obtain the MacGuffin." With so much ground to cover, this limited role actually makes a lot of sense. Though Lando is an original character from the first trilogy, there likely will not be a whole lot of time to introduce new players to the team with a story that is reportedly jam-packed. J.J. Abrams has a lot on his plate to finish the Skywalker saga.

The Star Wars 9 sources also claim that Lando Calrissian will have a yellow shirt in the upcoming movie, not unlike the one that the character wears in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Additionally, Lando will have a sweet blue cape and will have a cane to walk around with, making him look extra cool. This information comes from unnamed sources, so we'll obviously have to treat the news as a rumor for now.

As for having a small role in Star Wars 9, it is rumored that Lando Calrissian will get the Millennium Falcon back at some point. That, like a lot of things, has not been officially confirmed, but some hardcore Star Wars fans are hoping it will come true. That would be a pretty interesting journey for the iconic bucket of bolts, and it would certainly make Lando pretty happy. As for how this will happen, there have been other rumors suggesting that the ship will be given to Lando in exchange for reluctantly helping out the Resistance.

Star Wars fans were really hoping that the official Star Wars 9 title was going to drop this week, but that did not end up happening. Instead, we're all going back to guessing, since the Lucasfilm Story Group doesn't even know the title yet. With that being said, it's not going to be based off of a pinball game or a ride that is opening at Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland. Hopefully some more news about the title and Lando Calrissian's role in the next few weeks. This Lando Star Wars 9 information was first reported by Making Star Wars.