Is Star Wars 9 just going to rehash Return of the Jedi, much like The Force Awakens rewrote A New Hope for today's generation? It looks like Star Wars 9 may feature yet another super weapon. Dating back to A New Hope in 1977, super weapons and the bad guys in the franchise have gone together hand in hand with the introduction of the first Death Star. Now, it looks like we may see that trend continue in the upcoming final entry in the Skywalker saga which is sure to be met with groans from a great many fans.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Star Wars 9. As always, this isn't coming from the studio or anyone directly involved with the production. Therefore, it must be regarded as a mere rumor for the time being. That said, it sounds like Kylo Ren is going to be following in the Empire's footsteps by eyeballing a new superweapon of his own. It's not Death Star #3, but it will surely lead the Resistance down a similar path. Here's the allegedly leaked description from an anonymous source of the concept art in question.

"Kylo Ren inside his throne room, assumed to be the headquarters of the First Order, viewing a hologram form a device held in his hand. Kylo appears to be examining three large super weapons that are in a cylindrical shape with an enormous engine on each side of each super weapon of this ship/weapon, destroying terrain on a planet. The engine burner is colored red and the blast from the bottom of these three massive weapons is colored blue, impacting a surface causing astronomical destruction. Parts of the weapon seem to be under construction and not finished."

While that is quite a bit different than either Death Star, or even Starkiller Base from The Force Awakens (which was essentially a mega Death Star), it still has the same effect of being a planet killer. While many people loved The Force Awakens, the introduction of Starkiller Base was a major sticking point, as it was more or less another new Death Star and that's something we've seen far too many times.

One of the biggest criticisms of The Force Awakens was that it largely mirrored A New Hope. With the news of a new super weapon possibly being included in Star Wars 9, there is understandably a growing concern that J.J. Abrams could basically be mirroring what happened in Return of the Jedi for the finale of this trilogy. A familiar element or two is one thing, but to have another movie that closely resembles one from the original trilogy would rub a lot of people the wrong way.

Another point with this alleged leak is that the weapon Kylo Ren is looking at sounds an awful lot like the World Devastator from the expanded universe. These weapons are no longer canon, but essentially, they allow for the destruction of a planet by destroying it below the surface, yet it still allows for the one controlling the weapon to mine the planet's resources. It's much more efficient in that way. Whereas the Death Star wiped out a planet entirely, this weapon has the same end result but with more gains.

Different as that may be, people have grown tired of the super weapon gimmick within the franchise. Is it really a coincidence at this point that The Empire Strikes Back is generally considered to be the best movie in the series and it has nothing to do with a super weapon? We'll have to see if this proves to be true in any way. But J.J. Abrams is back in the director's chair and Disney/Lucasfilm clearly wanted to play things a bit more safe after what happened with Rian Johnson and The Last Jedi. Star Wars Episode IX is set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019. This news was previously reported by Express.