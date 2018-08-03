Unused footage from The Last Jedi is going to be used to help bring Carrie Fisher back in Star Wars 9. Lucasfilm recently revealed the official cast for Star Wars 9 ahead of filming, which kicked off earlier this week. At the time, it was revealed that the late Fisher would be brought back with some unused footage from The Force Awakens. Now we have word that director J.J. Abrams is also going to be making use of footage from The last Jedi as well.

This comes from ABC News' Clayton Sandell. He recently spoke with Todd Fisher, the brother of Carrie Fisher, who was a big proponent of making sure that Leia be included in Star Wars 9. On a recent podcast appearance, Sandel said he'd asked Fisher about the fact that only The Force Awakens was mentioned in Lucasfilm's press release and whether or not they would also use stuff from The Last Jedi. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I talked to Todd Fisher today about all of this and he has been talking with J. J. Abrams about it. I asked him, because the press release only said The Force Awakens so I asked about The Last Jedi, and they are also using unused footage from The Last Jedi. I asked him how many minutes of footage they had from it and he said 'I can't tell you that!'"

This makes a good deal of sense but it is something that required clarification. Rian Johnson has stated numerous times in the past that he used pretty much all the footage he had of Carrie Fisher, and it didn't sound like there was anything left to salvage. It sounds like there is still a few minutes of usable footage, though. Using that footage as well will give J.J. Abrams more options. In a situation like this, the more he has to work with the better.

There are fans who cringe at the mere mention of The Last Jedi, given how divisive the movie turned out to be. It sadly wouldn't be too surprising if certain individuals rebel against this idea, simply because the footage is coming from a movie they strongly dislike. Be that as it may, from a filmmaking perspective, this is logical and will probably result in a better version of Leia Organa in the movie, which is truly important since this will, barring some unforeseen miracle, definitely be the last time Carrie Fisher appears as the iconic character.

Mark Hamill will also be back for one last go as Luke Skywalker, most likely as a Force Ghost. But since plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps for now, we can't say for certain. J.J. Abrams may have a trick or two up his sleeve. Maybe we'll get another Luke and Leia moment? Star Wars Episode IX is set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Star Wars News Net.