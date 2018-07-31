We're just one day away from production officially starting on Star Wars 9. And as the cast and crew get ready for the big shoot, more and more leaks keep floating from the home base in London. Today, we're learning about to key locations that will be used in this next Star Wars sequel, which is confirmed to be the final chapter in the Skywalker saga.

J.J. Abrams is intent on bringing back a lot of connections to the prequel and original trilogies. This being the final sequel in a 9 film series, he wants everything perfect. And it will all wrap around in a circle. That means fans will be seeing some iconic locations from the previous movies come back into play. A location scouting report claims that Abrams and his team have been out looking at locations in Italy. Namely, they are targeting Mount Etna.

Mount Etna is an active stratovolcano on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, in the Metropolitan City of Catania, between the cities of Messina and Catania. It is also where George Lucas shot backdrops for the battle Of Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith. Darth Vader later built his castle here, which fans got to see in Rogue One. Vader's Castle will reportedly be revisited in Star Wars 9, with Kylo Ren traveling to the planet.

This would tie into both the prequel trilogy and Rogue One, which is the fourth prequel in the series. It isn't known how Darth Vader's caste will be utilized in the story, but it was previous rumored during The Last Jedi production that Kylo had set up his base here. In The Force Awakens, the former Ben Solo was obsessed with his grandfather Anakin Skywalker and his Sith persona Darth Vader. That concept was mostly abandoned in The Last Jedi.

Having Kylo visit the long abandoned castle of his grandfather would allow the villain to learn more about his family's past history. Who knows what he might find buried here. In further news, it is being reported that J.J. Abrams is having a team of male twenty-year olds trained for fighting. And they are working alongside Kylo actor Adam Driver. It's hugely speculated that this team is actually the Knights of Ren. There was a big lead up to The Force Awakens, teasing the Knights, but we only saw them in a flashback. Then, they weren't mentioned in The Last Jedi at all. The actors in questions are working with spears and axes in studio. Who else could these guys be?

The production is also set to return to Jordan, which is where Rogue One shot scenes on Jedha City, the Jedi holy land. It isn't know what is being shot here, but it's speculated that Rey will visit this desert landscape that was once devastated by the original Death Star. Jedha City was destroyed by a single-reactor superlaser blast from the newly-operational weapon in Rogue One, so it will be interesting to see the state of things at this point in the timeline.

It's unclear at this time which other iconic Star Wars locations the story will visit as it wraps up the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. Every Star Wars movie has introduced at least a couple new planets. And this probably won't be different. But at the same time, it sounds like a greatest hits compilation. We know the adventure will take Rey, Finn and Poe to Yavin IV. It sounds like we'll go back to Mustafar and Jedah. Will we see Tatooine, Hoth, Dagobah, Bespin and Endor as well? What about Coruscant? It seems like these will all be incorporated into the story somehow. This news originated at Drunk Chicken TV.