Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization explains Luke's X-Wing plot hole. A lot of Star Wars fans were left confused by some elements of the movie, which the upcoming novelization is taking time to explain. J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio did not have the luxury of splitting up the final installment of the Skywalker Saga into two movies. However, it would have helped the story flow on the big screen and would have answered a lot of questions at the same time. For now, outside sources are the key to understanding everything that went down.

Seeing Luke Skywalker's old X-Wing submerged on Ahch-To in The Last Jedi showed just how much the Jedi wanted to be exiled. While not confirmed in the movie, the novelization for the sequel reveals that Luke did indeed destroy the iconic ship when he arrived. With that being said, Rey would not have been able to use it in The Rise of Skywalker without getting to work on it. The new novelization explains how this went down. You can read the excerpt below.

"It was old tech, and it had taken some fast thinking and even faster fingers to get it flight worthy - the wing patched with the door to Luke's hut, shield panels scavenged from the TIE wreckage, and a hefty amount of rewiring."

Rey just needed some time to get Luke's old X-Wing back into fighting order. Was it necessary to see that in The Rise of Skywalker? Probably not. A montage of Rey fixing the ship would have taken away from the clear callback to The Empire Strikes Back as Luke lifts the dilapidated remains out of the ocean. In the end, Star Wars fans who have been looking for extra answers should be satisfied with the book.

Rey used her scavenger skills to get the X-Wing flying. However, she would not have been able to have fought the First Order in it. The Rise of Skywalker novelization also reveals that extra work would have been needed to be done to get the ship into fighting shape. The book read, "It might never fight again - not without help from Rose and her parts-requisition channels." Maybe the old X-Wing is back to fighting now, thanks to Rose.

Luke Skywalker did not want to leave Ahch-To when he arrived and Rey tried to do exactly the same thing in The Rise of Skywalker. She took Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer and crashed it on to the island where she then proceeded to throw her Lightsaber into the wreckage. Luke was there to talk her through it and get her on the right path. Some fans were excited to see Luke come back as a mentor and others were bummed he didn't have much of a role, but he was there to keep Rey's story moving forward. You can head over to the official Star Wars website to get The Rise of Skywalker novelization purchasing info.