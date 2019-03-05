Ahead of the release of Star Wars 9 later this year, Mark Hamill is here to voice some of his concerns with the way Lucasfilm has handled things. Disney purchased all of Lucasfilm in 2012 for more than $4 billion, paving the way for these new movies that, at one point, we never thought would happen. Those were simpler times. Unfortunately, certain elements of the new trilogy, especially in the case of The Last Jedi, have proved to be divisive and Hamill, the man behind Luke Skywalker, has once again decided to voice some of his concerns.

Mark Hamill is currently promoting his upcoming role in Knightfall season 2. During a recent interview, he got to talking about the way Luke has been handled in relation to characters like Han Solo in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. The actor expressed his desire to have seen Luke, Leia and Han all reunited on screen, which will never happen now, in addition to expressing that he felt a little swindled for not getting to be in all three movies in a significant fashion. Here's what he had to say.

"I just thought, Luke's never going to see his best friend again. You look at it in a self-centred way. I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way. I guess I was wrong, because nobody seems to care! I have to stipulate that I care, but it didn't really seem to affect the larger audience. Luke, Han and Leia will never be together again, and I'll probably never get to work with Harrison again. Then the second thing was that they killed me off. I thought: oh, okay, you should push my death off to the last one. That's what I was hoping when I came back: no cameos and a run-of-the-trilogy contract. Did I get any of those things? Because as far as I'm concerned, the end of VII is really the beginning of VIII. I got one movie! They totally hornswoggled me."

Context is everything and we weren't present for the whole interview here. It's also known that Mark Hamill has a very playful way about him. Still, even giving him the benefit of the doubt, it's clear he's not thrilled with the way things have turned out with these new movies. Previously, he expressed his disagreement with director Rian Johnson over the way Luke Skywalker was handled in The Last Jedi. Speaking a bit further, Hamill explained that he thinks of himself as a musician playing a piece of music he's been handed, rather than as someone in the driver's seat.

"I was once describing Star Wars fans, and I said, they're passionate, they're opinionated, and they feel a sense of ownership, because they've invested so much time in these characters and these stories, and I realized I was describing myself. It can get you into trouble, because I don't control the storylines. I'm sort of like a musician. I read the music, and I try to play it to the best of my ability. That doesn't necessarily mean I like the tune, but that's not my job."

It's previously been revealed, despite his death, that Luke will be back in Star Wars 9. That almost certainly means we'll see him as a Force ghost, or perhaps in flashbacks, but not in the flesh. Mark Hamill also vowed in the same interview to not talk about the movies anymore, but we'll see if that holds up as he does more press later this year. Star Wars Episode IX is set to hit theaters on December 20. This was previously reported by Den of Geek.