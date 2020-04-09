Daisy Ridley says Mark Hamill was able to play the old Luke in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Luke Skywalker took a dark and different turn in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. When the movie came out, Star Wars fans were shocked to see a jaded shell of the Jedi that once was, even after they learned why he exiled himself. Fans, and even Hamill weren't too pleased with the story direction because it just seemed so out of character. When J.J. Abrams came back on board, he set out to return to the old Luke Skywalker.

The Rise of Skywalker is now available digitally and on Blu-ray. One of the many special features included in both versions of the movie is the lengthy making-of documentary, which contains interviews with the cast and crew, along with a ton of behind-the-scenes footage from the entire franchise. At one point in the documentary, Daisy Ridley is seen talking about acting alongside Mark Hamill again. She had this to say.

"It was probably nice for Mark to be more like the Luke of old. Which I think J.J. felt like he really wanted that. It was nice to feel - and even in the scene - to feel really comforted that like 'Luke Skywalker is here.'"

Though Mark Hamill admitted that he had reservations about the way Luke Skywalker was portrayed in The Last Jedi, he later regretted making those comments publicly. A lot of Star Wars fans didn't like the shocking twist, but others found Rian Johnson's choice to be an exciting risk that deviated from the franchise, instead of going along with everything further. After The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, there were a lot of Johnson supporters who were angry with the movie for reversing nearly everything that the director did in the second installment.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Mark Hamill returns as a Force Ghost version of Luke. He instantly reverses his whole story from The Last Jedi with one clutch of a Lightsaber that Rey attempts to throw away. We're looking at an interesting role reversal where Rey almost exiles herself like Luke did. Obviously, Hamill's old school version of Luke was able to convince the young Jedi to embrace her destiny and put an end to the Skywalker saga.

Mark Hamill recently revealed his touching farewell letter to Star Wars fans. The letter is included in the Skywalker Saga Blu-ray box set. In it, the actor reflects on the years of portraying Luke Skywalker and the family that everybody around the world formed after the first trilogy finished. While Hamill is done with Luke Skywalker on the screen, he will still discuss that world on social media and interviews for the rest of his life. You can head over to the official Star Wars website to order The Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray.