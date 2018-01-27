It seems as though both Maz Kanata and Captain Phasma were going to be hugely important characters in the new Star Wars trilogy that started with The Force Awakens and continued in last December's The Last Jedi. But in the latest installment, both characters were reduced to mere cameos, appearing in one scene each. And now it isn't know if director J.J. Abrams will even bother bringing them back for Star Wars 9.

Only Maz Kanata knows how she got ahold of Anakin's old blue lightsaber, which was used by son Luke Skywalker before he lost his hand in that epic battle against Darth Vader on Cloud City. As she said in The Force Awakens, that's a story for another time. And we didn't get to learn it in The Last Jedi. Basically, as we've seen with the new movie, it was a plot device that didn't, and probably still doesn't, have an answer. J.J. Abrams set up a lot of stuff in The Force Awakens that never had an answer mapped out, and it's unclear if he'll even attempt to give fans answers in Star Wars 9.

Maz Kanata doesn't even show up in the flesh in The Last Jedi. She is part of a hologram phone call, giving Finn and Rose some Fire Walk With Me type description of a splicer they need to contact on Canto Bight. Lupita Nyong'o literally phones in her performance. And now, it's not known whether J.J. Abrams will find a place for her in the next sequel. About Kanata's fate in the future of the franchise, Nyong'o, who has a much more substantial role in next month's Black Panther, had this to say about her possible return.