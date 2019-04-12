The Star Wars movies are going to take a bit of break after the release of Star Wars 9. Disney boss Bob Iger revealed the news at the shareholders event where the studio finally unveiled the details about the Disney+ streaming platform. There was a tidal wave of announcements, but Iger took a moment to comment on the Star Wars franchise on the big screen after J.J. Abrams releases the final movie in the Skywalker saga.

There are Star Wars movies in development at the moment, but it's going to be a while before we are able to see them. This makes sense considering Rian Johnson says he will start work on his trilogy either late this year or early next year. The same goes for Game of Thrones showrunners W.B. Weiss and David Benioff, who are also working on their own trilogy. Bob Iger had this to say about the franchise on the big screen after Star Wars 9.

"We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter. There are movies in development, but we have not announced them. We will take a pause, some time, and reset... because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other Stars Wars movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus."

The "bit of a hiatus," makes a lot of sense. There have been calls of Star wars fatigue since Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters less than 6 months after The Last Jedi. At the time, Disney and Lucasfilm were also developing an Obi-Wan movie along with the long-talked about Boba Fett movie. Between The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and Solo, there was a lot of franchise material out and the latter was a box office flop.

Solo made Disney and Lucasfilm rethink their whole release strategy, so they took some of the aforementioned in-development movies and put them on the backburner. This seems like a wise choice for all parties involved. Since this is the end of the Skywalker saga, fans will need some time to reset and prepare for a new set of trilogies based on other characters from the Star Wars universe.

Related: Rumored Star Wars 9 Title Has Fans Asking Serious Skywalker Questions

While the big screen is going to take a break, Disney+ will be holding down the fort on the small screen with The Mandalorian and the Rogue One prequel series, with the first show debuting on the launch date of Disney+, on November 12th. The end of the year is set to be full of Star Wars and cries of fatigue may be heard yet again, but this is a TV series this time around and there is quite a bit of hype surrounding it and the talent involved in making it come to life. The Star Wars movie hiatus was first reported by Bloomberg.