Benicio Del Toro's DJ and the Porgs might not have made the cut for J.J. Abrams' Star Wars 9. Additionally, it doesn't look like Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma will be returning either. Rian Johnson's decision to bring in the Porgs, which many Star Wars fans believed to be the new Ewoks, was not a welcome idea for more than a few hardcore fans. Del Toro's DJ was seen in a better light, but it may come as a disappointment for some fans that he won't be returning to possibly redeem himself.

A lot of Star Wars 9 news has been leaking lately, and it seems to all be from recent Disney marketing meetings. According to sources, Benicio Del Toro's DJ and the Porgs have not been mentioned, though it's believed that Chewbacca's main Porg may have made it all the way through. However, "it doesn't mean they aren't in the film but they apparently won't be making anything centered around them either," according to the source. When talking about Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma, marketing executives reportedly "deflected by saying she can be merchandised from Star Wars: Resistance."

With all unconfirmed news, we'll consider this to be rumor for the time being. With that being said, none of these leaks really have anything to do with the story, and more than one source has said that Disney ultimately expects these bits of information to get out there. So, we could still see DJ or Captain Phasma in Star Wars 9 in a surprise fashion, but it doesn't look like they will have any substantial parts this time around.

In addition to the characters that won't be in Star Wars 9, it has also been revealed from the same marketing meetings that the Knights of Ren will possibly be making a comeback for the first time since 2015's The Force Awakens. Hardcore fans were a bit bummed when they were left out of The Last Jedi, but it looks like J.J. Abrams might be bringing them back, along with Kylo Ren's unsettling reconstruction of his mask that he had previously destroyed. Seeing more from the Knights of Ren would be perfect for the final installment in the latest trilogy, especially to see how they react to Kylo Ren's new-found power.

If all of that wasn't enough, it's believed that the Stormtroopers are going to have a new look. Apparently, they will be red this time around with black stripes, which could match with the red bonding material that Kylo Ren used to have his mask reconstructed with. Again, this has not been confirmed at this time, but if the Star Wars 9 trailer really does drop before the end of the year, we should all know soon enough about some of the more superficial elements to the plot, like a new mask design, or a new Stormtrooper design. This news was first reported by Making Star Wars.