Star Wars 9 has a lot of hype surrounding it. Oscar Isaac believes that it already lives up to tht hype, and we hven't even seen a trailer yet. J.J. Abrams and crew recently wrapped production on the final installment in the Skywalker saga and fans have been clamoring for the official title and first footage for months now. While we don't have any of that yet, we should get it during Star Wars Celebration next month in Chicago, which thankfully, isn't too far away. All of this mystery surrounding the project is certainly adding to the hype.

In a recent interview, Oscar Isaac talked about Star Wars 9. Obviously, the Poe Dameron actor could not divulge very much when it comes to the story, but he did say that the final chapter in the latest trilogy is "so distinct" from previous Star Wars movies. This intel may come from the fact that some fans are skeptical of seeing J.J. Abrams in the director's chair again after making The Force Awakens, which a certain faction of fans believes was too similar to the original trilogy. When asked specifically about Star Wars 9 living up to the hype, Isaac had this to say.

"The experience of reading it definitely did and the experience of doing it. It's amazing how adaptable we are because the most crazy scenarios and situations can feel routine after a while. Even like, 'Oh, I'm in an X-Wing again,' I got to squeeze my ass into the Millennium Falcon chair. They clearly don't make it for ethnic hips. Harrison Ford did not have a butt because this is not working for me. Everything starts to feel like old hat and the fact, towards the end of shooting, when we were saying goodbye, it was very emotional for me."

When talking further about Star Wars 9, Oscar Isaac went on to reflect what it was like getting to take part in one of the biggest franchises in history. The core group that makes up the main cast, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Isaac have spent a lot of time around each other since their journey started back with J.J. Abrams and The Force Awakens. Since then, they've all been through a lot and watched their careers grow as a result. Isaac explains.

"It was such a huge chapter of my life for me, six years or whatever it was, it was a lot and the intensity of it and they're, like, the biggest films ever so being in the midst of all that was a lot."

It's hard to wrap one's head around what it must be like to star in a Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, or DCEU project during this time in history. Oscar Isaac was able to join an elite team to do something incredibly rare, which is (mostly) spread joy to the rest of the world. It doesn't get much bigger than Star Wars or the Avengers these days and it seems that Isaac is not taking that for granted in any way.

Star Wars 9 will hit theaters at the end of the year, which means that J.J. Abrams and crew still have a lot of work to complete before it's ready for public consumption. There's a lot of pressure to deliver something that will appeal to children and long-time adult fans of the franchise, a feat which is practically impossible to achieve. But, Oscar Isaac believes that Abrams has delivered the goods. Now, if we could only get that official title and first teaser footage... You can check out the rest of the Oscar Isaac interview over at the Happy Sad Podcast.