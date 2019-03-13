The Star Wars 9 panel for Celebration 2019 has been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm. The event takes place in Chicago next month and tickets are still currently available as of this writing. J.J. Abrams just wrapped production on the final installment in the Skywalker saga and he will appear at Celebration, which will more than likely be the time when the title is announced and the teaser trailer is released.

Previous Star Wars Celebrations included the debut of new previews for the sequel trilogy and this year is expected to be the same. There have been rumors floating around for weeks that the first Star Wars 9 teaser footage and title reveal will be in April, so this makes a lot of sense in context. Star Wars fans have been waiting to get any clues for the official title for months now. Just last week, Disney's annual shareholders meeting showed off the very first, albeit brief, footage from the highly anticipated sequel. Most of the footage shown was behind-the-scenes action.

The official Star Wars Celebration Twitter account posted confirmation of the Star Wars 9 panel, which takes place on Friday, April 12th. J.J. Abrams is the only one who has been confirmed, but it seems that some members of the cast will probably be on hand too, depending on schedules. If this year goes in similar way as 2017's, we will probably see Abrams on stage giving away some vague details about the movie before unveiling the title and teaser footage, which will start the promotional campaign for the movie.

Related: Mark Hamill Thinks Carrie Fisher Would Get a Kick Out of Leia's Star Wars 9 Return

This is the longest that Star Wars fans have had to wait for a title in the latest trilogy, so hardcore fans are hoping that this year's celebration will be extra special. The Last Jedi title was revealed in January of 2017, well ahead of the December 2017 release date. Since Lucasfilm is deviating from the norm, there could be some cool surprises in store for the Celebration along with May the Fourth coming the following month. However, this is all speculation at this point. J.J. Abrams could just show up and not give away anything about the movie, including the title or teaser footage.

If J.J. Abrams shows up to Star Wars Celebration empty handed, there could be a small-scale riot in Chicago. Abrams and crew have been working hard to make sure that nothing leaks out and that is going to continue, so it's going to be very interesting to see how the promotional campaign rolls out for the first time and how much we are teased with. Regardless, this is very exciting news that is sure to make fans who were already attending the Celebration very happy. We're now less than a month away, so we won't have to wait too much longer for some official news. You can check out the Star Wars 9 panel announcement below, thanks to the Star Wars Celebration Twitter account.

This is the panel you’ve been waiting for! Don’t miss the Star Wars: Episode IX panel with director @jjabrams at #StarWarsCelebration Chicago! Want Friday tickets? Use, LYTE, our official ticket exchange website https://t.co/1phWqW85rI#StarWarspic.twitter.com/Kr2j4nHPLL — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) March 13, 2019