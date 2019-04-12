The first look at Star Wars 9 is on the way and you'll be able to watch all of the fun from Star Wars Celebration at home. The official Star Wars website and YouTube channel will be broadcasting live to give fans a look at the huge party being thrown in Chicago. J.J. Abrams and crew are all expected to come out on stage and talk about the mysterious upcoming movie while delivering the first footage and title reveal.

Star Wars fans from all over the world will be able to tune in and watch the Star Wars Celebration live, and in real-time as it happens. Mark Hamill has already said he won't be able to make it this year, but there are going to be a ton of surprises delivered all weekend, so don't think this ends after the big Star Wars 9 announcement later today. Fans of the franchise are going to want to take a look at what else the weekend has to offer, like our first look at The Mandalorian.

Star Wars 9 is going to be the final movie of the Skywalker saga and it's going to be the last Star Wars movie we see on the big screen for a little while. At the Disney shareholders meeting yesterday, studio boss Bob Iger announced that the franchise is going on a hiatus for a bit to reset. Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are developing their own trilogies, which will focus on other characters from the Star Wars universe, so it is a good decision to give fans a bit of a breather in order to properly prepare.

Related: J.J. Abrams Admits He Almost Didn't Direct Star Wars 9

With that being said, Star Wars 9 doesn't even hit theaters until the end of this year, so there is still a lot to look forward too. For truly impatient hardcore fans, The Mandalorian is all set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12th, which just happens to be the launch date of the new service. Fans are going to get a sneak peek at what Jon Favreau has been up to on the highly anticipated series, which the director says takes the franchise back to its roots.

Fans who weren't able to make it out to Star Wars Celebration are still going to have a fun day today, thanks to the live streams of the panels and the release of the first Star Wars 9 footage. However, this is the Star Wars fan base we're talking about, which means there will more than likely be more than a few complaints about the title or the first footage reveal. Whatever the case may be, you can make up your own mind as you watch everything below, thanks to the official Star Wars YouTube channel.