While fans have just a few months left until Solo: A Star Wars Story, many are already looking past it to Star Wars 9, which is still nearly two years away. Director J.J. Abrams is taking over the reins from Colin Trevorrow, who was essentially fired after nearly two years of developing the story. While we'll likely never know what his story entailed, during a recent podcast appearance, Bobby Moynihan revealed that Colin Trevorrow's story pitch drove Daisy Ridley to tears. And now you may be asking yourself, what the heck does Bobby Moynihan have to do with any of this?

Bobby Moynihan appeared on the Collider Jedi Council Podcast, explaining that he met Daisy Ridley (Rey) during a Saturday Night Live after-party during his tenure on the show, which was also being attended Colin Trevorrow. At one point during the party, Ridley became quite excited, as it was the first time that she learned what the director was planning for her Rey character. Trevorrow led Ridley to another area of the party where they had a private conversation. Bobby Moynihan goes onto state that Daisy Ridley started crying as the director detailed his pitch for the final trilogy sequel. While it isn't explained when, exactly, this conversation happened, it doesn't really matter. Colin Trevorrow's script ideas have been abandoned, with J.J. Abrams taking over. Even though it was obvious that initial pitch left a strong impression on the emotionally moved actress. Here's what Bobby Moynihan had to say about introducing Colin Trevorrow to Daisy Ridley.

"I was in The Book of Henry, the movie that Colin Trevorrow directed, and we talked about it a great deal. We're both big fans, and I think one of the reasons he put me in the movie was because we hit it off talking about that. I introduced him to Daisy Ridley at the SNL after-party, the first time they had met. I saw a moment where she said, 'What happens to me?' And he said, 'Do you want to do this now?' And she said, 'Yeah,' and they went off into a corner of the bar and he whispered it into her ear and she was crying. I was like, I'm witnessing Star Wars history right now, and I remember being so amazed and feeling so wonderful and happy for Colin because he's such a fan. I haven't spoken to him since the news came out that he's not doing it, but it kills me because I would've loved to see what he would have done with it because he was so passionate about it."

We reported last month that J.J. Abrams pitched his Star Wars 9 story to LucasFilm, which was revealed during a conference call to discuss the massive Disney/Fox merger. It is unclear how that pitch was received by the Disney brass, or if J.J. Abrams and his co-writer Chris Terrio have started the writing process for Star Wars 9. It is believed that production is slated to begin this summer, with the studio pushing the production date from early 2018 to the summer of 2018, so it's possible that J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio are already in writing mode.

Daisy Ridley made headlines in November when she revealed that she was done playing Rey after Star Wars 9, although nothing is set in stone. She later clarified those comments, and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has stated that Rey, Finn and Poe will all return at some point after Star Wars 9. After this trilogy comes to a close, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will be working on an all-new trilogy featuring characters and stories not related to the Skywalker saga. It is still in the earliest stages of development. While we wait for more on Star Wars 9 and Rian Johnson's trilogy, take a look at Bobby Moynihan's full appearance on the Collider Jedi Council Podcast below, with his comments about Colin Trevorrow and Daisy Ridley coming at the 27:57 mark.