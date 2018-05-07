Star Wars fans who were and are still mad at Rian Johnson over The Last Jedi may have a new target in their crosshairs if any of these new Star Wars 9 leaks end up being true. The leaks contain some pretty interesting material as well as some truly off the wall situations that have to be read to be believed. J.J. Abrams may take the ultimate beating from fans this time around. There could be some spoilers for Star Wars 9 ahead since they come from a semi-reliable source, so you have been warned.

A few years ago, Redditor Foosls leaked some information about The Last Jedi that was proven to be true including the death of Snoke at the hands of Kylo Ren, Luke's attitude towards the Force, and a few more details. Now he's back with some intel about Star Wars 9, and the details are crazy. He claims that he has read the storyboard that was around when Colin Trevorrow was still attached to the project, which still may hold the key to several plot points in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars 9. It should be noted that these are rumors and nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.

The first of the leaks claims that Star Wars 9 will take place 5 years after the events of The Last Jedi. This has been reported numerous times over the last few weeks, but no concrete number had been revealed. This makes sense, since the Resistance needs time to rebuild. However, the rumor suggests that many do not look up to the Resistance any more with certain members even wondering why they continue to fight the First Order. The main players are all there: Rey, Poe, Finn, and Leia who is mentioned quite frequently, which seems a little off since Carrie Fisher passed away in late 2016.

The First Order reportedly has a giant wet secret that they've been keeping from everybody that will be revealed in Star Wars 9. The leak states that Kylo Ren and the First Order have taken over a planet that is made up entirely of water, which is where their unlimited resources are constructed in an underwater manufacturing plant by slaves. The Resistance is sent to the unknown regions to extract a female alien who will help them get through that part of the galaxy. The Resistance will have to free the slaves of the water planet to start the war with the First Order.

The leak also goes on to say that Kylo and the Knights of Ren have been going around the galaxy to kill off Force users while General Hux is revealed to be a mole. But, he's not a mole for the good guys, he's just simply trying to set Kylo Ren up for failure, which makes a lot of sense. This is one part of the leaks that seems pretty plausible along with the 5 year time jump. Things are about to get even weirder than the water planet though...

During Star Wars 9, the leak states that Rey and Kylo Ren are secretly in love, even though Kylo is hunting down Force users who are going to Rey for safety and training. The whole love thing was hinted at during The Last Jedi, but this just seems too weird. But that's nothing compared to the next part of the leak, which finds Rey pregnant. Rey then tells Kylo Ren that one of her students is her son. Who's the father? We don't know, but Kylo Ren is not happy about it and nearly kills her until Leia comes in and saves the day.

Again, these are rumors and could all just be a giant troll operation. Though, this guy had some correct intel about The Last Jedi way before anyone got to see it. It should also be noted that this storyboard was apparently written while Colin Trevorrow was still involved, so even if some of these ideas are real, J.J. Abrams may not be using them. And if this turns out to be true, Star Wars fans will have a lot to talk about when the movie hits theaters. You can read the whole leak in full at Reddit.