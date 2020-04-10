The idea of the Chosen One who will bring balance to the Force is something that has been a prevalent issue in the Star Wars franchise. Originally, it was thought that Anakin Skywalker would be the one to accomplish this. While there remains some debate over who exactly that figure is or was, there is a strong argument to be made, given what we saw in The Rise of Skywalker, that Rey completed the prophecy.

This very argument was put forth by production designer Rick Carter. In the recently released The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker book, Carter explained that Rey taking on the Skywalker name, coupled with her defeat of her grandfather, Palpatine, brought balance to the force. She is the one who completed the prophecy. Here's what Carter had to say about it.

"The Episode I prophecy was that a Skywalker was somehow going to help balance the Force. Rian Johnson opened Star Wars up to the possibility that, if Rey is not a Skywalker by blood, then being the mythological Skywalker is something you can aspire to and achieve in your life, which I think is great. It's not only your destiny based upon birth. Maybe the life lesson in this one is that sometimes you have to go beyond what seems like a finite destiny. That's what it is then to be a dreamer and to be a Skywalker."

The whole Rey Skywalker thing proved to be a divisive way to end the Skywalker saga, that much is certain. But this is an interesting interpretation. The Chosen One prophecy is an ancient Jedi legend that foretold of one who would abolish the Sith and bring balance to the Force. The prophecy was discussed in The Phantom Menace, with Qui-Gon believing Anakin was the Chosen One.

In Star Wars lore, the Chosen One was also connected to three ancient beings connected to the Force. The Father, the Son and the Daughter all resided on Mortis. This was a big part of an important arc of The Clone Wars animated series. The Father maintained balance between the Daughter and the Son. They embodied both the light and dark side of the Force. Is there an interpretation of this that passes this concept down for generations, in which, Kylo became the Son and Rey the Daughter, effectively making Anakin, or maybe even Luke, the Father?

One important bit from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that pertains to this interpretation specifically was Hayden Christensen's voice cameo at the end before Rey defeats Palpatine. Anakin says, "Bring back the balance, Rey, as I did." That certainly speaks to Rey completing the prophecy. The question is, does this interpretation make the Rey Skywalker reveal any different for those who perhaps didn't like the way it was handled? Maybe. Maybe Not. But it does add something to the conversation. This news was previously reported by Screen Rant.