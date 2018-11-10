Will Rey get a new lightsaber in Star Wars 9? A never-before-seen image shared in the latest episode of the Star Wars Show indicates that will be the case, as the final chapter in Rey's Jedi journey comes to an end.

The image in question shows a close-up of Rey's busted lightsaber, which was destroyed in her confrontation with Kylo Ren after he killed Snoke, and they worked together to defeat his guards. The photo shows that the Kyber crystal is broken in half, and irreparable.

The blue Kyber crystal was first found by Anakin Skywalker when constructing his lightsaber. Obi-Wan obtained the lightsaber after his battle with Anakin, which left Skywalker limbless and on the verge of death. Old Ben later gave the lightsaber to Luke, and he lost it in his battle with Darth Vader on Cloud City. Somehow Maz Kanata got her hands on it. Rey discovered it in her castle basement. And the rest, as they say, is history.

After Luke /star-wars-force-awakens-darth-vader-luke-skywalker-duel/lost both his hand and his father's lightsaber on Bespin, he constructed a new saber with a green Kyber crystal, which he apparently ditched somewhere on Ahch-To. Return of the Jedi originally featured a scene of Luke constructing his lightsaber, but that moment hit the cutting room floor before release. It is believed that Rey will get a scene that mirrors this abandoned concept, and that fans will get to see her construct her new lightsaber in Star Wars 9.

Many speculated that she would just fix her old lightsaber, which has quite a bit of history behind it on screen. The weapon has been wielded by not just Rey and Luke, but Han Solo used it in The Empire Strikes Back to slice open a TaunTaun and save his friend, and Finn used it quite extensively in The Force Awakens, slaughtering his fellow Stormtroopers with it, getting labeled a Traitor in the process.

Luke didn't seem too concerned that Rey had found his old lightsaber when she first confronts him on Ahch-To. In a scene that has rankled many Star Wars fans, Luke nonchalantly tosses the weapon over his shoulder and off a cliff after it's handed to him. He wonders not where it came from, or how it is back in his possession after all these years.

Speaking of that. Maz Kanata claimed in The Force Awakens that her possession of the old Anakin Skywalker lightsaber was a story for another time. The big rumor going into Star Wars 9 is that Lando's guards on Bespin actually retrieved the lightsaber, handing it over to Calrissian. He later gave it over to Maz for safe keeping. It's unclear why he didn't try and get the lightsaber back to Luke, but it's possible it wasn't found until after the events of Return of the Jedi, when Luke was already in hiding, and Lando didn't know who else to give it too.

You can check out the image of Rey's busted lightsaber, with the Kyber crystal clearly smashed in half. Many wonder if Rey does build her own lightsaber, what color will the blade be? There are different levels of Jedi assigned to each color according to official Star Wars lore. The colors indicate a class system is in place. Blue belongs to the Jedi Guardian, who only uses the Force on a physical level. Green, which was Luke's color in Return of the Jedi goes to the Jedi Consular, one who reflect on the mysteries of the Force. Yellow is used by the Jedi Sentinel, who hone their skills in a balance of combat and scholarly pursuits. Mace Windu had a purple lightsaber, and there have also been Orange lightsabers seen in the wild. Sith traditionally have red lightsabers. Perhaps Rey will get a color shade never before seen in the Jedi spectrum. Maybe it will be boysenberry pie colored just to make certain factions of the Star Wars fan base uncontrollably salivate like Pavlov's piecow. This image first appeared on Reddit.