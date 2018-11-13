A new, strangely plausible theory about Rey's parents in Star Wars 9 has surfaced online. Currently, director J.J. Abrams and the brass at Lucasfilm are keeping a tight lid on the movie. All fans can do is hopelessly speculate in regards to what will come in the next chapter of the Skywalker saga, which doesn't hit theaters for more than a year. Just because Kylo Ren explained who Rey's parents were in The Last Jedi doesn't mean we're done agonizing over that whole situation, as this new theory adds an extremely dark layer to the overall mystery.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Star Wars 9. While it's just a theory, if any of it turns out to be true, it would serve as a spoiler. So those who want to go in totally fresh may want to turn back. With that said, a Reddit user by the name of fromanuneasysea posits that Rey actually killed her own parents and has repressed the memory ever since it happened. And strangely, this doesn't really conflict all that much with anything we've heard about her parents up to this point. The theory states the following.

"Was just watching TLJ last night and caught a line I hadn't seen anyone mention, Kylo talking about Rey's parents: 'they're dead in a in the jakku desert.' Now, he's sure implying that with a lot of certainty, but as far as we know, the last Rey saw of her parents was them flying away in a ship (if that was her parents in that ship and not someone else)... how does Kylo know that they are dead? Well, maybe one of the big twists in episode IX is that Rey pulled that ship down with the force (a theory I have seen elsewhere, not my original idea) she blocked it out, but now that she has met Kylo, she realizes she also killed her parents and is not so different than him, this is part of what brings them closer in TLJ, but we are not made privy to this detail of their memory exchange."

As shocking as this would be, let's go over the plausibility of it. For one, Rey did indeed watch her parents fly off in a ship, but we didn't really see what happened in its entirety. Just a short glimpse. We know she's extremely Force sensitive and, when dealing with strong emotion, who knows what she was capable of doing? And if she did bring the ship down and kill them, it's only natural she would do everything she could to suppress that memory. This also wouldn't necessarily conflict with the reveal that Rey's parents were nobody junkers who traded her away for booze. So J.J. Abrams wouldn't have to retcon what was done in The Last Jedi. He could just add to it.

There are also two different instances in which a character tells Rey that she knows the "truth." Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi looks at her and says, "You know the truth. Say it." While Maz Kanata in The Force Awakens tells her, "I see in your eyes. You already know the truth. Whomever you're waiting for on Jakku they're not coming back." What truth does Rey know? It could be, just maybe, that she accidentally killed her parents.

Is it terribly likely that this will make its way into the movie? Probably not, but it's a pretty compelling idea. Star Wars doesn't shy away from darkness if it suits the story. We'll have to wait and see what J.J. Abrams cooked up for us this time around when Star Wars Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019. This originated over on Reddit.