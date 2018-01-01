It looks like we may still have a thing or two to learn about Rey's parents in Star Wars 9. Following the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, one of the biggest questions on the minds of fans, if not the single biggest question, was that of who Rey's parents are. We got an answer in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but according to director Rian Johnson, the door is not totally closed.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last Jedi. During a recent interview, Rian Johnson talked a bit about Rey's parents saying, "Anything's still open, and I'm not writing the next film. [J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] are doing it." That's not to say that they're going to just undo everything Johnson did by making Rey's parents into nobody junk traders from Jakku who sold her for drinking money, but everything is up for interpretation and perspective in the Star Wars universe. Here's what he had to say about it.

"With all of these movies, Obi-Wan's whole speech about a certain point of view always applies, so I think that you have to always think about the context of how information is given. But for me, dramatically, that's why that reveal at that moment made sense."

Rian Johnson has previously said that Kylo Ren's comments to Rey regarding her parents were genuine. So her parents are, or at least would appear to be, junkers. As for why he decided to go that route with it? He says that for Luke, having Darth Vader be his father was the most devastating thing that could have happened to him at that time. For Rey, it narratively made the most sense, in terms of presenting her with a difficult emotional obstacle to overcome, to have her parents be nobodies.

"And same thing with Rey and her parentage. The easy thing would be, 'Yes, your parents are so and so and here's your place in the world. There you go.' The hardest thing she could hear would be [...] 'No, you're not going to get the answer. This is not going to define you. You're going to have to find your own place in this world. Kylo is going to use that even as leverage to try and make you feel insecure, and you're going to have to stand on your own two feet.'"

It'll be up to J.J. Abrams to ultimately decide if we're going to get another twist in regards to Rey's parents. As Rian Johnson says in this interview with The Huffington Post, he doesn't have any control. He's busy working on his new trilogy that won't have anything to do with the Skywalker saga. So, as much as we'd like to believe this mystery is solved, there may still be more to it.