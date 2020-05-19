An axed subplot from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been revealed. One of the major plot points in the movie's finale sees Daisy Ridley's Rey revealing her new lightsaber. A yellow one, which is notable as it is a color we hadn't seen on screen in the franchise up to this point. While it came as something of a surprise at the end, there was originally going to be a plotline that would have helped to set this up.

The tidbit was revealed by Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak. A fan was expressing frustration with the reveal of the lightsaber at the end of the movie, since this is likely going to be the last time we see Rey, given that Episode IX served as the conclusion of the Skywalker saga. Szostak, in response, had this to say.

"The lightsaber was going to be in more than just one shot at the end. There was going to be a subplot throughout the film showing Rey working on it at her bench, using the Jedi texts as a guide."

As for why this subplot was cut? That wasn't explained, but there were bits in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker where we see Rey's bench at the Resistance base, as well as the Jedi texts. The exchange came about after Phil Szostak shared an Instagram post from concept artist Matthew Savage. In the post, Savage revealed images that showcase the inner-workings of Rey's new lightsaber. Savage had this to say in the caption provided with the images.

"It wasn't needed in the end but we did design the inner workings and kyber crystal cage for Rey's lightsaber. Drawn before we knew what colour the blade would be."

Love or hate it, there are quite a few points of contention in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many of which center on missing information that would have seemingly been beneficial. The most prominent example is the lack of explanation from director J.J. Abrams in the movie itself regarding how Palpatine was brought back to life. While setting up Rey's new lightsaber isn't quite on that same level, it's become quite clear that an awful lot was left on the table before the version of the movie we got was released.

Be that as it may, the finale to the sequel trilogy still represents a financial win for Lucasfilm. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office and was seemingly met with a reasonably warm response from general moviegoers. Though, critics were fiercely divided on it. Now, the franchise will move away from the Skywalker saga. It was recently revealed that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) is set to co-write and direct a new entry in the series. The next Star Wars movie isn't set to arrive in theaters until December 2022 and details, for the time being, remain tightly under wraps. You can check out the exchange from Phil Szostak's Twitter for yourself.