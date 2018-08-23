J.J. Abrams is entering the third week of shooting on Star Wars 9, and it's getting increasingly harder to keep all its secrets locked at home base. A new rumor claims that an iconic villain will make an appearance in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga. And it makes sense from a certain point of view, as this sequel sets out to wrap up three trilogies.

Apparently, if we're to believe the hype, there will be a heartbreaking scene in Star Wars 9. And, SPOILER ALERT, it not only features Kylo Ren and Anakin Skywalker, it also features the return of Darth Vader. How is this possible, you ask? Well, this is what we know so far. And it could just be a misdirect dumped out of the Lucasfilm camp to keep fans on their toes.

In The Force Awakens, we were introduced to Ben Solo, who'd started using the sinister alias Kylo Ren as he trained under Supreme Leader Snoke to become a Sith Lord. Kylo was obsessed with his grandfather Darth Vader, and had traveled across the galaxy collecting pieces of paraphernalia and memorabilia. One of his prized possessions was Vader's melted helmet, which he'd often conference with, promising to finish what Vader had started. That element was completely abandoned in The Last Jedi, one of the reasons a lot of fans plain think that movie stinks.

Whatever your own personal verdict may be about The Force Awakens heading into The Last Jedi, the core base of Star Wars enthusiasts have made it clear that they want to see more classic content from the original trilogy. Apparently, J.J. Abrams is abiding by that wish.

It's long been rumored that Abrams plans to tie all trilogies, spin-offs and TV shows together with Star Wars 9, which sounds a bit ambitious. The movie is rumored to be the longest in the franchise, and there's been heavy speculation that this final sequel could get split in two, giving fans Star Wars: Episode X. There is no official word that is happening.

With Darth Vader's story at the heart of the entire Skywalker saga, and his appearance in Rogue One being one of that movie's most cherished moments, even if it does fly in the face of everything that comes just a few days later in A New Hope, you can bet that Abrams and Lucasfilm are going to try to use one of cinema's all time greatest villains any way they can.

And that way is with a scene that will utilize and embrace both sides of the character. So we'll see Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker on screen together. We know there are Force Ghosts. Obi-Wan Kenobi returned from the dead in The Empire Strikes Back, and we've since seen Yoda, Anakin, and in the cartoons Qui-Gon, all return as Force Ghosts. The Force Awakens set up the idea of Forcebacks, flashbacks utilizing Force vision.

It is believed that Darth Vader will return in one of these Force Visions, experienced by Kylo Ren as he grapples with his family legacy. Here is a description of the heartbreaking scene that finds Kylo Ren, Anakin and Darth Vader sharing the screen together.

"(It shows) Kylo Ren standing in what appears to be a new throne room for himself. In front of him is a window, a wide window looking out to space. In the window is a reflection of what seems to be a hybrid Force ghost of Anakin's face - half of which is Anakin, half of which is Vader."

There is concept art floating around that reveals this scene, but a lot of concept art created for the various Star Wars movies is never used. The source of this concept art also leaked Luke's final moments on his meditation rock, on the planet Ahch-To, which was leaked before the movie came out. The official companion book for The Force Awakens shows that J.J. Abrams wanted to use the hybrid Darth Vader Anakin Force Ghost in that first sequel, but the idea was abandoned. If we're to believe this latest hype, he's going back to some of his original ideas in creating this new story. Not only do we hear rumors of a hybrid Darth Vader Anakin ghost, but we know Luke will be returning, and J.J. Abrams has confirmed that the Jedi is officially dead, so the younger Skywalker will more than likely appear as a Force Ghost. We also hear that Obi-Wan will be back as a Force Ghost. So the movie might as well be called Star Wars Episode IX: Force Ghost City.

In the new trilogy, Kylo Ren has struggled with a pull to the light and dark side of the force. He also idolizes his grandfather. So having Anakin help explore this conceit sounds like a very powerful and emotional way for Ben Solo's arc to come to its inevitable conclusion. We saw Kylo speak to Vader's helmet. In Star Wars 9, there's a huge chance that Vader will speak back. The sequel is in theaters December 2019. This bit of news comes from Express UK.