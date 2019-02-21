Star Wars 9 is a big mystery right now. We still don't even have a title from Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams, leading to a little paranoia from hardcore fans. Thankfully, we have seen a few pretty solid leaks, one of which shows off Kylo Ren's helmet pieced back together. This was something that was talked about pretty early on in the production process and recently leaked concept art shows that it has been fixed. However, this could lead to a pretty crazy plot twist.

Kylo Ren has had a difficult go in the latest Star Wars trilogy and has yet to truly find himself, though slicing Supreme Leader Snoke in half was a good start. In The Last Jedi, Snoke poked fun at Ren's helmet, which was a tribute to his hero Darth Vader. Out of frustration, the young villain, and leader of the Knights of Ren, decides to smash his helmet into pieces in a fit of rage. But now, it looks like that helmet is back for Star Wars 9, but what if it isn't Kylo Ren wearing it?

A new theory suggests that Kylo Ren isn't the one under the new version of the helmet. But, who would take on the old mask and fix it up? There is speculation that it could be a disgruntled member of the Knights of Ren, who might be pretty angry at the fact that their leader killed Snoke. The Knights of Ren have yet to be officially confirmed for Star Wars 9, but it has been heavily rumored that they will appear and they will more than likely want to know what happened to their Supreme Leader.

Related: Star Wars 9 Triple Force Friday Toys & Merch Event Announced for October

It's entirely possible that it could be someone else within the First Order who wants to make a point to Kylo Ren and undermine his new-found authority. However, Matt Smith has been cast in a mystery role in Star Wars 9 and there have been conflicting reports as to who exactly he is playing. The common belief for a while was that he was going to be in the Knights of Ren, which would make him a prime candidate to pick up the old mask and move forward, if this theory proves to be true.

Taking another helmet and impersonating a character is not unprecedented in the Star Wars universe. In the 1997 Boba Fett: Twin Engines of Destruction one-off comic, a bounty hunter named Jodo Kast took Boba Fett's armor and impersonated the character as a way to make money. That would be a pretty interesting twist that a lot of Star Wars fans don't see coming in the final movie in the Skywalker saga. Obviously, this is just a rumor for the time being, but it is a pretty interesting theory. The latest Star Wars 9 theory comes to us from Inverse.