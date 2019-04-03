Is the official title for Star Wars 9 actually going to be Skywalkers? According to a source close to Lucasfilm, that is the real title, though it has not been backed up or confirmed by anybody at this time. It's an interesting choice for a few reasons, but mainly because there really is only one Skywalker technically left while one is leading the First Order and the other is reportedly going to be a bearded Force Ghost. It's also curious because it's only one word, which would be setting a new precedent with the final movie in the Skywalker saga.

Obviously, this is only a rumor since nobody has the official Star Wars 9 title yet, except for those closely associated to the project. With that being said, Star Wars celebration is just around the corner, which means marketing development for the movie is underway and things do tend to get leaked around this time, like the leaked concept art from last week. Mark Hamill deemed the poster to be fake news, but the art and character one sheets appear to be the real deal.

Skywalkers would be a pretty odd choice since Leia is currently the only one around at the moment. Her son, Ben Solo, is currently worshipping Darth Vader and leading the First Order against his mother and the Resistance, so it doesn't seem like he will be switching sides any time soon. However, Star Wars 9 could feature a changing of sides for the villain, who could go on to take on the Skywalker mantle. It seems nearly impossible, but stranger things have happened.

As for Leia, she never was able to get her true moment to shine. We saw her use of the Force in The Last Jedi and some fans were not impressed. Carrie Fisher passed away in late 2016, which means Leia won't have too many scenes since they're being cobbled together from unused The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi footage. But, we're still unclear as to how Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker will be portrayed this time around. He was a grumpy hermit in the previous installment, so it will be very interesting to see how he fits into this new narrative as a possible Force Ghost.

Skywalkers seems like it could be the title for Star Wars 9, but it is only a rumor until J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm, and Disney make the official announcement. Regardless of title, fans are waiting to see how Abrams chose to wrap up the Skywalker saga to see what that means for the future of the franchise. Rian Johnson's vision was heavily divisive amongst hardcore fans who did not like the direction he took with the Luke Skywalker character. Mark Hamill has even voiced his criticism for how everything panned out for Luke. Regardless, we're all still waiting for the first Star Wars 9 footage and title. Ain't it Cool News was the first to reveal the rumored title.