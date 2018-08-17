A pretty interesting possible title for Star Wars 9 has emerged online. At this point, we're at an interesting time when it comes to Star Wars happenings. J.J. Abrams is currently busy filming the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, but official details are going to be scarce until Lucasfilm is good and ready to show their hand. That leaves it up to the internet at large to speculate and theorize, somewhat hopelessly. However, some of that speculation has actually led to a pretty intriguing title prediction for Star Wars 9.

The title popped up on the Star Wars subreddit where people were giving their best Episode IX title predictions. The most interesting and seemingly likely suggestion that cropped up was Star Wars: A New Order. It's ominous, succinct and sounds like something that could actually be official. What are the odds that some random fan or Reddit actually got it right? Not great. Though, stranger things have happened and this title would actually seem to tie thematically into what we can expect from the upcoming entry in the franchise.

For one, with Supreme Leader Snoke out of the picture, Kylo Ren is now going to be the new leader of the First Order. A New Order, as a title, very much alludes to that. There's also the matter of a possible new Jedi Order. Luke Skywalker may have died at the end of The Last Jedi, but as we saw with broom kid, there are plenty of Force users out there and Rey could very well wind up putting together a new generation of Jedi. The title also works well on that front.

For the time being, this is all just fun speculation. That's part of what makes Star Wars enjoyable these days. But that was also part of what got in the way of The Last Jedi for some fans. All of the theorizing and speculation about things such as Snoke and Rey's parents ultimately led to some disappointment. Though, the backlash that has come as a result of that movie from certain fans can't solely be blamed on speculation that didn't come to fruition. In any event, until J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy are ready to clue us in on the secrets of Star Wars 9, this is what we've got to work with.

Production is currently taking place at Pinewood Studios in London. In addition to new cast members such as Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell, Carrie Fisher will also be back as Leia, via some unused footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Mark Hamill is also back once more as Luke Skywalker and Billy Dee Williams will finally return as Lando Calrissian. Star Wars Episode IX is set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019. This comes to us courtesy of Reddit.